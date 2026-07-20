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Video sting may have been part of hybrid attack on Cyprus, investigator says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Corruption European Union

Cyprus Video Sting May Be Hybrid Attack, Says Independent Investigator

Investigation into Cyprus Video Sting and Its Implications

Background of the Video Sting

NICOSIA, July 20 (Reuters) - A video sting produced by an Israeli private intelligence firm that said it exposed corruption in Cyprus may have been part of a hybrid attack targeting the Cypriot state, and none of those filmed did anything wrong, an independent investigator said on Monday.

The secretly shot video, released on social media on January 8, showed a Cypriot official, a former energy minister and a businessman talking about potential investments and political donations with people posing as investors. Two of those featured suggested having direct access to upper echelons of government. 

All three denied wrongdoing but the official, Charalambos Charalambous, resigned as a senior aide to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides after the video's release. 

Role of Black Cube in the Operation

Black Cube, a private intelligence company founded by former members of Israeli intelligence, said in April it had been involved in producing the video but did not identify its client. 

Independent Investigation Findings

The office of Andreas Paschalides, who was appointed by the state to lead an independent investigation, said in a statement: "As things currently stand, one can reasonably conclude this video was a form of hybrid attack to harm the Cypriot state."

It dismissed statements made in the video as "empty talk and bluster".

Legal and Political Reactions

Immunity and Ongoing Investigation

Cypriot investigators have offered immunity from prosecution to those involved in the production of the video, but will continue to investigate who commissioned the sting, Paschalides' office said.

Black Cube's Response

Black Cube has said it obtains legal advice in every jurisdiction in which it operates to ensure the legality of ​its activities. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to comment on Monday.

Opposition Parties' Criticism

Two opposition parties, the Communist AKEL and centrist ALMA, decried Paschalides' verdict as a whitewash. "This trivialises institutional collusion," AKEL said.

Broader Context and Impact

The video appeared shortly after the Cypriot government assumed the rotating six-month European Union presidency on January 1. It triggered renewed scrutiny of business tactics in a jurisdiction that has worked hard in recent years to shed a longstanding reputation as a haven for opaque foreign money. 

(Writing by Michele Kambas, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • The Jan 8 video sting, involving senior Cypriot officials, is deemed a hybrid attack rather than evidence of corruption—per investigator Andreas Paschalides and government officials. (cyprus-mail.com)
  • Black Cube confirmed its involvement in producing the video, claiming to act for a private client to expose corruption, but has not named the client. Authorities now hold 30 hours of unedited recordings for investigation. (ekathimerini.com)
  • Opposition parties, including AKEL and ALMA, denounced the investigator’s conclusion as a whitewash that downplays potential institutional collusion. (kiprinform.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Cyprus video sting incident about?
An Israeli firm, Black Cube, produced a secretly filmed video alleging corruption among Cypriot officials, which may have been part of a hybrid attack targeting Cyprus.
Did Cypriot officials do anything wrong in the video?
According to an independent investigator, none of those filmed in the video did anything wrong and statements made were dismissed as empty talk.
Who produced the video involving Cypriot officials?
The video was produced by Black Cube, a private intelligence company founded by former members of Israeli intelligence.
What actions were taken after the video's release?
Charalambos Charalambous, a Cypriot official featured in the video, resigned as a senior aide, and an official investigation was launched.
What is the current focus of the investigation?
Investigators continue to examine who commissioned the video sting and have offered immunity to those involved in its production.

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