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Finance

Global caterers ride first-time outsourcing wave as food prices rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Catering Outsourcing Surges Globally as Food Prices Rise and Complexity Grows

By Dimitri Rhodes and Lucie Barbier

Global Growth in Catering Outsourcing

July 21 (Reuters) - Global catering groups are increasingly finding growth from hospitals, schools and businesses outsourcing food and facilities services for the first time, opening up a large pool of potential customers beyond the industry's traditional contract battles.

Key Players and Market Dynamics

Outsourcing specialists such as Compass Group, Sodexo and Aramark have benefited as organisations seek outside help managing food purchasing, labour shortages and increasingly complex operations.

Market leader Compass said on Tuesday that around half of its new contract wins come from organisations outsourcing catering and facilities management for the first time.

First-time-outsourcing customers accounted for 51% of new business signed in the six months to March, up from 45% three years ago.

Drivers of Outsourcing Growth

"The increase in first-time outsourcing is partly linked to inflation," Compass told Reuters, adding that rising operational complexity and more demanding client requirements were also driving the trend.

Caterers use their scale to negotiate prices, manage supply chains and deploy data to adapt menus and purchasing decisions more efficiently than many self-operated cafeterias.

"This is true all of the time, but it becomes more dramatic during periods of rapid price increases," Morningstar analyst Ben Slupecki told Reuters.

Competitive Landscape

Rivals are seeing similar trends.

Sodexo Chief Executive Thierry Delaporte told Reuters last week that roughly half of the French group's contract wins come from first-time outsourcing customers.

"There is a global trend towards first-time outsourcing," Delaporte said.

U.S. peer Aramark has also described first-time-outsourcing opportunities as running above historical levels.

Sector Opportunities and Market Share

Healthcare and Education Sectors

HEALTHCARE AND EDUCATION

Industry executives see healthcare and education as among the biggest opportunities for future growth because outsourcing remains less established in those sectors than in corporate workplaces, sports venues and other mature markets.

A Sodexo spokesperson said healthcare and education are expected to be the company's fastest-growing segments, while Compass highlighted both sectors as major first-time-outsourcing opportunities in investor materials published in May.

"Just the education segment in America is a massive opportunity for us," Delaporte told investors this month.

Market Expansion and Competition

The shift provides a medium-term growth opportunity for the industry's largest players because it expands the market rather than forcing them to compete solely for one another's customers.

The world's four largest caterers -- Compass, Sodexo, Aramark and Elior -- still account for less than 30% of the global contract catering market, according to analyst estimates.

"I do not think this is an endless gravy train," Slupecki said, warning that competition between major providers is likely to intensify in the next five to ten years as the pool of first-time outsourcing customers gradually shrinks.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes and Lucie Barbier in Gdansk, additional reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Compass reports that 50% of its new business—$4.1 billion in six months to March—comes from first-time outsourcing clients, up from 45% three years ago, as inflation and complex operations drive demand (compass-group.com).
  • Sodexo similarly notes that roughly half of its contract wins stem from first-time outsourcing, with strong momentum in healthcare and education segments (uk.sodexo.com).
  • The global outsourced catering market, valued at $341 billion in 2025, is expanding at a 5.8 % CAGR; healthcare represents nearly 29 % of the market (~$97.9 billion), underscoring the scale of growth potential (dataintelo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are more organizations outsourcing catering services?
Rising food costs, labour shortages, and operational complexity are leading hospitals, schools, and businesses to outsource catering services for the first time.
Which sectors offer the most growth potential for catering outsourcers?
Healthcare and education sectors are seen as offering the biggest future growth opportunities since outsourcing is less established there than in corporate workplaces.
How has inflation affected catering outsourcing trends?
Inflation has intensified the shift towards outsourcing, as large catering firms can negotiate better prices and manage supply chains more efficiently.
Which companies are leading the global catering outsourcing trend?
Major companies such as Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark, and Elior are leading the trend and benefiting from increased outsourcing demand.
What proportion of new contracts are from first-time outsourcing customers?
Compass Group reported that 51% of its new business in the recent period came from organizations outsourcing catering for the first time, up from 45% three years ago.

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