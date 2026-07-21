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Rolls-Royce needs UK decision on narrowbody engine soon, says CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rolls-Royce needs UK decision on narrowbody engine soon, says CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Rolls-Royce Urges UK Government for Quick Decision on Narrowbody Engine Funding

Rolls-Royce Seeks Government Support for New Engine Development

Urgency for Funding Decision

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Rolls-Royce needs a decision from the UK government soon on whether it will provide a subsidy to help the engineering company develop a new engine for narrowbody aircraft, said its CEO.

Rolls-Royce's Commitment to the UK

"We would like to do it in the UK because of our origin. Do we have other options? Yes," Tufan Erginbilgic told reporters at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Rolls‑Royce is advancing its UltraFan technology toward a narrowbody-sized demonstrator, with ground testing planned by 2028, positioning it to re‑enter the lucrative single‑aisle aircraft market (rolls-royce.com).
  • The company is in active discussions with multiple potential partners to bring the narrowbody engine to market, signaling preference for collaborative ventures (lse.co.uk).
  • UK government backing is crucial not only to keep development and production in the UK but also to capture economic benefits—including high‑value jobs and aerospace supply‑chain growth (questions-statements.parliament.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Rolls-Royce need a decision from the UK government?
Rolls-Royce requires a subsidy from the UK government to help develop a new engine for narrowbody aircraft.
What did Rolls-Royce's CEO say at the Farnborough Airshow?
CEO Tufan Erginbilgic stated the company would like to develop the engine in the UK but has other options if needed.
Is Rolls-Royce considering locations outside the UK for engine development?
Yes, the CEO indicated that developing the engine outside the UK is possible if support is not granted.
What type of aircraft engine is Rolls-Royce looking to develop?
Rolls-Royce is seeking to develop a new engine for narrowbody aircraft.

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