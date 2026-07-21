Rolls-Royce Urges UK Government for Quick Decision on Narrowbody Engine Funding
Rolls-Royce Seeks Government Support for New Engine Development
Urgency for Funding Decision
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Rolls-Royce needs a decision from the UK government soon on whether it will provide a subsidy to help the engineering company develop a new engine for narrowbody aircraft, said its CEO.
Rolls-Royce's Commitment to the UK
"We would like to do it in the UK because of our origin. Do we have other options? Yes," Tufan Erginbilgic told reporters at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)