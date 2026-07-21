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Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan says 'no change of plans' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan says 'no change of plans'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan says 'no change of plans'

Novartis CEO Outlines Future Strategy Amid Key Drug Trials

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Novartis chief executive officer Vas Narasimhan on Tuesday said he will lead the Swiss drugmaker through its next phase of growth as it prepares for a series of key drug trial data announcements later this year.

CEO's Commitment to Leadership

"No change of plans for me," he told journalists on a call after the company posted a second-quarter profit that beat analysts' expectations.

Upcoming Drug Trial Readouts and Launches

"I'm looking forward to the (trial) readouts in the second half, the launches for next year, continuing our AI transformation, a lot to do," he said.

Narasimhan's Tenure and Patent Expiry Challenges

Narasimhan, who has held the top post since 2018, is leading the drugmaker through its most severe period of patent expiries including for its blockbuster heart failure drug Entresto.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Marleen Käsebier, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Narasimhan affirmed “no change of plans” following Q2 earnings call, reinforcing confidence in his continued leadership heading into high‑stakes trial results.
  • Novartis reported stronger-than-expected Q2 core operating income (~$5.94 billion), driven by oncology and MS drugs, and maintained full-year guidance amid generic pressures (sa.marketscreener.com).
  • Investors are focused on upcoming late‑stage trial data for pelacarsen, remibrutinib and del‑desiran, which are critical to underpinning Novartis’s premium valuation (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan say about his future plans?
Vas Narasimhan confirmed that there is 'no change of plans' regarding his position as CEO.
Why is Novartis's next phase of growth significant?
The next phase is significant due to a series of high-stakes trial data expected in the second half of the year.
When did Novartis release its second-quarter earnings?
Novartis released its second-quarter earnings on July 21.
Who reported on Novartis's statement?
The statement was reported by Bhanvi Satija and Marleen Käsebier, and edited by Louise Heavens.

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