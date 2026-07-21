Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan says 'no change of plans'

Novartis CEO Outlines Future Strategy Amid Key Drug Trials

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Novartis chief executive officer Vas Narasimhan on Tuesday said he will lead the Swiss drugmaker through its next phase of growth as it prepares for a series of key drug trial data announcements later this year.

CEO's Commitment to Leadership

"No change of plans for me," he told journalists on a call after the company posted a second-quarter profit that beat analysts' expectations.

Upcoming Drug Trial Readouts and Launches

"I'm looking forward to the (trial) readouts in the second half, the launches for next year, continuing our AI transformation, a lot to do," he said.

Narasimhan's Tenure and Patent Expiry Challenges

Narasimhan, who has held the top post since 2018, is leading the drugmaker through its most severe period of patent expiries including for its blockbuster heart failure drug Entresto.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Marleen Käsebier, Editing by Louise Heavens)