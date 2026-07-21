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Advanced chipmaking tool arrives at New York state innovation hub

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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ASML’s Next-Gen Chipmaking Tool Lands at Albany NanoTech for R&D Expansion

Arrival and Impact of ASML's High NA EUV Tool at Albany NanoTech

By Max A. Cherney

Delivery of Next-Generation Components

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21 (Reuters) - The first components of an ASML next-generation chipmaking tool arrived at New York state's Albany NanoTech Complex on Tuesday, the governor's office said.

Purpose and Research Focus

The NanoTech complex will use the tool to conduct research and development on future forms of chip design and manufacturing.

Albany NanoTech’s Unique Role in North America

The NanoTech facility is the only one of its kind in North America, according to NY Creates Director Dave Anderson, and is similar in scope and focus to Europe's Imec, which operates in Belgium.

"It really is transformative for the future of our scope of activities as well as U.S.-based R&D, and really, we're kind of at the epicenter of that next generation of technology development," Anderson said.

Collaborative Partnerships and Industry Involvement

NY Creates oversees the facility and has partnered with IBM, memory maker Micron and the Japanese chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron.

Technical Details and Future Prospects

Capabilities of the High NA EUV Machine

ASML's next-generation high numerical aperture (High NA) extreme ultraviolet (EUV) ​machine prints circuit patterns onto silicon wafers and costs roughly $400 million apiece.

Importance for Advanced Chip Production

The tools are thought to be necessary to produce advanced processors in the future as chipmakers continue to shrink atomic-sized features that make up chips.

Assembly Timeline and Expectations

The components that arrived Tuesday form the base of the mainframe of the tool and will receive further deliveries of the remaining components in the coming weeks as it is assembled at the facility. Anderson expects to have the tool fully functional by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney in San Francisco; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Arrival of High‑NA EUV tool components initiates assembly at Albany NanoTech, expected operational by year‑end (Max A. Cherney / Reuters; governor’s office).
  • Albany NanoTech, overseen by NY CREATES and partnered with IBM, Micron, Tokyo Electron, is now North America’s only comparable center to Europe’s Imec (NY CREATES; Imec).
  • This comes amid a $10 billion public‑private initiative launched in December 2023—backed by $1 billion state funding and $9 billion industry investment—to host the first nonprofit‑owned High‑NA EUV Center in North America (NY CREATES; Empire State Development).

Frequently Asked Questions

What new chipmaking tool arrived at the Albany NanoTech Complex?
ASML's next-generation high numerical aperture (High NA) extreme ultraviolet (EUV) chipmaking tool arrived at the Albany NanoTech Complex.
Why is the arrival of the ASML EUV tool significant?
The tool will be used for advanced semiconductor research and development, supporting future chip innovations and manufacturing in the US.
Who are the industry partners involved with the Albany NanoTech Complex?
Key partners include IBM, Micron, Tokyo Electron, and NY Creates, which oversees the facility.
When is the ASML chipmaking tool expected to be fully operational?
Facility director Dave Anderson expects the tool to be fully functional by the end of the year.
How much does the new ASML chipmaking tool cost?
Each next-generation High NA EUV machine from ASML costs roughly $400 million.

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