UK Wage Growth Remains Steady at 3.4% Amid Economic and Political Uncertainty

Overview of UK Wage Growth and Economic Context

Latest Wage Growth Figures

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British annual wage growth, excluding bonuses, held at 3.4% in the three months to May, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected regular wage growth of 3.4%, matching the pace of increase in the three months to April.

Bank of England's Response to Inflation Risks

The Bank of England is closely watching whether the energy price jump caused by the Iran war is turning into longer-term inflation pressures in the economy.

Interest Rate Expectations

Financial markets on Monday showed that one or possibly two 0.25 percentage-point interest rate hikes were priced by the end of 2026.

Economic Growth and Political Developments

Data published last week showed the economy grew slightly in May, reversing a drop in April. Businesses have been concerned about the Middle East conflict and a change of prime minister in Britain with Andy Burnham replacing Keir Starmer on Monday.

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)