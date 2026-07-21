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UK wage growth holds steady in three months to May - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK wage growth holds steady in three months to May

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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UK Wage Growth Remains Steady at 3.4% Amid Economic and Political Uncertainty

Overview of UK Wage Growth and Economic Context

Latest Wage Growth Figures

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British annual wage growth, excluding bonuses, held at 3.4% in the three months to May, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected regular wage growth of 3.4%, matching the pace of increase in the three months to April.

Bank of England's Response to Inflation Risks

The Bank of England is closely watching whether the energy price jump caused by the Iran war is turning into longer-term inflation pressures in the economy.

Interest Rate Expectations

Financial markets on Monday showed that one or possibly two 0.25 percentage-point interest rate hikes were priced by the end of 2026.

Economic Growth and Political Developments

Data published last week showed the economy grew slightly in May, reversing a drop in April. Businesses have been concerned about the Middle East conflict and a change of prime minister in Britain with Andy Burnham replacing Keir Starmer on Monday.

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Regular (excluding bonuses) annual wage growth remained steady at 3.4% in the three months to May, matching April’s pace and consensus forecasts (ons.gov.uk).
  • Real regular pay growth is minimal—just 0.1% adjusted for inflation (CPIH) – pointing to shrinking real income gains (incomesdataresearch.co.uk).
  • Despite steady wage growth, markets price in one or two 25bp Bank of England rate hikes by end‑2026 amid energy price volatility from the Iran war (bankofengland.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK annual wage growth rate in the three months to May?
UK annual wage growth excluding bonuses held at 3.4% in the three months to May.
Did UK wage growth meet economists’ expectations?
Yes, wage growth matched the 3.4% rate expected by economists polled by Reuters.
What is influencing the Bank of England’s observations on inflation?
The Bank of England is watching for longer-term inflation pressures, especially due to higher energy prices from the Iran war.
What are the financial market expectations for UK interest rates?
Markets priced in one or two 0.25 percentage-point UK interest rate hikes by the end of 2026.

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