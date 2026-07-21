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Munich Re reviewing P&C reinsurance revenue outlook, Boersen-Zeitung newspaper reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Munich Re reviewing P&C reinsurance revenue outlook, Boersen-Zeitung newspaper reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Munich Re Evaluates P&C Reinsurance Revenue Amid Softer Market Conditions

Munich Re’s Revenue Outlook and Market Challenges

Reassessment of Property and Casualty Reinsurance Targets

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Munich Re is reassessing its revenue outlook for its property and casualty reinsurance business as softer market conditions weigh on growth prospects, Germany's Boersen-Zeitung newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Chief Financial Officer Andrew Buchanan.

The German reinsurer had said in May that achieving its 2026 revenue target of €40 billion ($46.7 billion) for the division had become more challenging.

Factors Impacting Revenue Projections

Buchanan told the paper in an interview that the factors behind that assessment had not disappeared.

Upcoming Financial Review and Market Guidance

"As part of our work on the half-year financial statements, we will take a very close look at the business in the pipeline for the third and fourth quarters," he said, according to the paper.

"That will determine the guidance we give to the market."

Performance of Life and Health Reinsurance Segment

By contrast, Munich Re's life and health reinsurance business was broadly on track in terms of revenue, the newspaper reported.

Anticipated Financial Results

Munich Re is due to report first-half results in August.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Munich Re’s CFO Andrew Buchanan confirms that challenging market conditions continue to impact the P&C reinsurance revenue outlook for 2026, making the €40 billion target more difficult to reach (theinsurer.com).
  • The reassessment is tied to the company’s preparation of half-year results, focusing on business in the pipeline for Q3 and Q4 before updating market guidance (theinsurer.com).
  • By contrast, the life & health reinsurance segment is broadly on track with revenue expectations (munichre.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Munich Re reassessing its P&C reinsurance revenue outlook?
Munich Re is revising its outlook due to softer market conditions that are impacting growth prospects in the property and casualty reinsurance sector.
What is Munich Re's revenue target for its P&C reinsurance division?
Munich Re set a 2026 revenue target of €40 billion for its property and casualty reinsurance division.
Which business segment at Munich Re remains on track in terms of revenue?
Munich Re's life and health reinsurance business is reportedly on track regarding revenue.
When will Munich Re report its first-half results?
Munich Re is scheduled to report its first-half results in August.
Who provided the information about Munich Re's revenue outlook?
The information was provided by Munich Re's Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Buchanan, in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung.

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