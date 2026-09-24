GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Eagle S tanker involved in undersea cable damage case in Finland - Global Banking & Finance Review
The Eagle S oil tanker, accused of damaging undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland, faces legal charges. This incident highlights growing concerns over maritime safety and infrastructure security in the Baltic Sea region.
Headlines

EU sanctions former Russia Today executive Xenia Fedorova

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Sanctions Geopolitics

EU Sanctions Former Russia Today Executive Xenia Fedorova for Information Manipulation

EU Imposes Sanctions on Xenia Fedorova

Background of the Sanctions

Sept 24 (Reuters) - EU countries on Thursday agreed to impose sanctions on Xenia Fedorova, a former senior executive of Russian broadcaster Russia Today's French division.

Reason for Sanctioning Fedorova

• Fedorova was sanctioned for engaging in foreign information manipulation and interference, the European Union said.

Details of Fedorova's Activities

• It said Federova had "participated in the implementation and dissemination of RT France's editorial line, including pro-Russian narratives in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine".

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Fedorova is sanctioned for participating in RT France’s editorial line that spread pro‑Russian narratives as part of foreign information manipulation and interference, per the EU. (lemonde.fr)
  • Earlier in 2026, France had already issued a six‑month asset freeze and an expulsion order against Fedorova for posing a “particularly serious and current threat to public order” through disseminating Kremlin-aligned narratives. (fr.euronews.com)
  • Despite numerous calls—including from Renew Europe MEPs and French ministers—the EU had initially omitted her from its July sanctions package, though French authorities continued exploring national measures before the September EU approval. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Xenia Fedorova?
Xenia Fedorova is a former senior executive at Russia Today's French division.
Why did the EU sanction Xenia Fedorova?
The EU sanctioned Fedorova for engaging in foreign information manipulation and interference.
What actions led to the sanctions on Fedorova?
Fedorova participated in implementing and disseminating RT France's editorial line promoting pro-Russian narratives.
How is the situation connected to the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
The sanctions relate to Fedorova spreading pro-Russian narratives amid Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Belarus president Lukashenko pardons 15 prisoners, state media says

Belarus president Lukashenko pardons 15 prisoners, state media says

Image for Iranian flights cancelled as new US 'D-Day' sanctions take effect, Saudis say they shoot down Houthi missiles

Iranian flights cancelled as new US 'D-Day' sanctions take effect, Saudis say they shoot down Houthi missiles

Image for France says ICC warrant posed no obstacle to Netanyahu overflight

France says ICC warrant posed no obstacle to Netanyahu overflight

Image for US to provide critical but more limited capabilities to NATO, top commander says

US to provide critical but more limited capabilities to NATO, top commander says

Image for Closure of Rome's Colosseum extended for another day after worker's death

Closure of Rome's Colosseum extended for another day after worker's death

Image for Russia's Krasnodar region declares state of emergency as drone attacks slow grain exports

Russia's Krasnodar region declares state of emergency as drone attacks slow grain exports

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Croatian court allows extradition of Nord Stream blast suspect to Germany, media reports
Croatian court allows extradition of Nord Stream blast suspect to Germany, media reports
Image for Poland's Tusk says inviting Putin to G20 may encourage Russian aggression
Poland's Tusk says inviting Putin to G20 may encourage Russian aggression
Image for Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December
Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December
Image for Nine Kazakh military personnel dead after being washed out to sea during exercises
Nine Kazakh military personnel dead after being washed out to sea during exercises
Image for Russian strikes kill eight in Ukraine, damage maternity clinic
Russian strikes kill eight in Ukraine, damage maternity clinic
Image for Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians
Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians
Image for Israeli bulldozers smash Palestinian olive trees ahead of annual harvest
Israeli bulldozers smash Palestinian olive trees ahead of annual harvest
Image for Exclusive-US drafted a memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released
Exclusive-US drafted a memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released
Image for Ukrainian foreign minister says he discussed keeping tension low with Iranian counterpart
Ukrainian foreign minister says he discussed keeping tension low with Iranian counterpart
Image for US says China trade truce extended as Trump welcomes Xi
US says China trade truce extended as Trump welcomes Xi
Image for The women volunteers of Borneo battling worst wildfires in 11 years
The women volunteers of Borneo battling worst wildfires in 11 years
Image for Russia pounds Kyiv with drone strikes as Zelenskiy addresses the UN
Russia pounds Kyiv with drone strikes as Zelenskiy addresses the UN
View All Headlines Posts