EU Sanctions Former Russia Today Executive Xenia Fedorova for Information Manipulation
EU Imposes Sanctions on Xenia Fedorova
Background of the Sanctions
Sept 24 (Reuters) - EU countries on Thursday agreed to impose sanctions on Xenia Fedorova, a former senior executive of Russian broadcaster Russia Today's French division.
Reason for Sanctioning Fedorova
• Fedorova was sanctioned for engaging in foreign information manipulation and interference, the European Union said.
Details of Fedorova's Activities
• It said Federova had "participated in the implementation and dissemination of RT France's editorial line, including pro-Russian narratives in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine".
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)