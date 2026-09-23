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Israeli bulldozers smash Palestinian olive trees ahead of annual harvest - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israeli bulldozers smash Palestinian olive trees ahead of annual harvest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance agriculture Middle East Conflict Markets

Destruction of Palestinian Olive Trees by Israeli Bulldozers Ahead of Harvest

Impact of Olive Tree Uprooting on Palestinian Villages

Incident Overview

DEIR NIZAM, West Bank, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Palestinian villagers wailed over the mangled remains of their olive trees on Wednesday after Israel's military uprooted them with bulldozers, days ahead of the annual olive harvest, normally a source of joy for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Personal Accounts from Affected Landowners

Testimony of Abd Alfattah Tamimi

Abd Alfattah Tamimi, who owns an olive grove on village land near Ramallah city, watched as a military bulldozer smashed the top of one of his trees and then tore its roots from the ground.

"All our olive trees, including the newly planted ones, were uprooted. Also our neighbours', they uprooted them all," Tamimi said, adding that he and his neighbours own nearly 9 acres of land filled with olive trees.

"They left us with nothing," he said.

Testimony of Nather Tamimi

Nather Tamimi, another landowner in the area of Deir Nizam village near Ramallah, said the loss of the trees was particularly painful in that it came so close to the start of the harvest.

"From this land, my brothers and I produce 120 drums of olive oil. Our neighbours produce the same," said Tamimi, speaking while looking over his olive grove.

"They uprooted trees everywhere, even between the houses," he said.

Israeli Military Response and Justification

Israel's military said it was checking Reuters' request for comment but had not responded by Wednesday evening.

In the past, the military has cited the need to clear land of olive trees to prevent security threats or ambushes on troops.

Economic and Cultural Significance of Olive Trees

Role in Palestinian Agriculture

Palestinian human rights groups reject this, saying the destruction in effect deprives Palestinian farmers of income from the sale of olives and olive oil while uprooting trees they view as a symbol of their connection to the land.

Contribution to GDP and Employment

The olive harvest usually begins in the first week of October. Olives are the backbone of Palestinian agriculture, a sector that accounts for around 8% of GDP and more than 60,000 jobs, according to the Palestinian Authority's agriculture ministry.

Outlook for the Upcoming Harvest

Palestinian activists and farmers expect this year's harvest to be particularly volatile, amid a record surge in Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians and Palestinian resources in the territory.

(Reporting by Mohammed Torokman and Mustafa Abu Ganeyeh; editing by Rami Ayyub)

Key Takeaways

  • The West Bank’s olive harvest—crucial both economically and culturally—typically starts in early to mid‑October; its early disruption can severely damage yields and farmers’ income (time.com).
  • Olive agriculture supports around 100,000 Palestinian families and contributes between 25‑30% of agricultural income, with olives accounting for up to 4‑5% of GDP in West Bank and Gaza (time.com).
  • Reports indicate a sharp acceleration in military‑ordered tree uprooting across the West Bank under security pretexts, with thousands of trees destroyed since late 2025, exacerbating economic and emotional loss for Palestinians (timesofisrael.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Israeli military bulldoze Palestinian olive trees?
The Israeli military has previously cited security reasons, such as preventing ambushes on troops, for uprooting olive trees in the West Bank.
How are Palestinian farmers affected by the destruction of olive trees?
Farmers lose a vital source of income from olives and olive oil, and the destruction impacts their connection to the land.
How important is the olive harvest to the Palestinian economy?
Olives form the backbone of Palestinian agriculture, accounting for around 8% of GDP and supporting over 60,000 jobs.
When does the annual olive harvest in the West Bank usually begin?
The olive harvest typically starts in the first week of October each year.

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