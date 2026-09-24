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Italy turns on its statistics bureau after missed deficit goal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy turns on its statistics bureau after missed deficit goal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Economy Italy Deficit EU

Italy Misses EU Deficit Target and Criticizes ISTAT’s Budget Calculations

Government Response to EU Deficit Target Miss and ISTAT’s Role

By Anna Uras

ISTAT Confirms Deficit Above EU Limit

ROME, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italy's government is taking aim at statistics bureau ISTAT after it reported this week that Rome had missed its key 2025 public finance target, leaving it mired in a European Union disciplinary procedure for its "excessive" budget deficit.

ISTAT confirmed on Tuesday the deficit came in last year at 3.1% of gross domestic product, just above the EU's 3% limit, despite repeated government predictions of a downward revision to the data, which was first reported by ISTAT in March.

Government Criticism of ISTAT’s Methodology

Economy Minister’s Remarks

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told parliament he took note of ISTAT's figures "not without regret," and said its way of compiling data was "not always compatible with the needs of public accounts."

Prime Minister’s Accusations

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, gearing up for a national election next year, went further, suggesting that ISTAT had got its sums wrong and was working against the country.

"I don't know whether ISTAT is underestimating Italians or the government's performance, and that disappoints me," she said after the data was released.

She added that ISTAT revised up Italy's GDP figures "every year," implying the reported deficit ratio may be unreliable.

ISTAT and Public Reactions

ISTAT’s Response

ISTAT declined to comment on Meloni's remarks.

A source at the bureau said it "compiles and communicates data without any political considerations, with complete transparency and respecting the methodologies agreed with the European Statistical System and its code of quality."

Expert and Union Defenses of ISTAT

Former ISTAT Director’s Comments

Linda Laura Sabbadini, a former ISTAT director, said Meloni was deflecting attention from her government's failings and it was untrue that ISTAT always revised up its GDP figures.

"I understand that we're in the middle of an election campaign, but you can't make ISTAT the scapegoat when you haven't monitored spending properly," she told Reuters.

ISTAT is an "independent institution which should not be subjected to political pressure, much less denigrated in public", she added.

Union Support for ISTAT

The education workers' arm of Italy's largest union, the CGIL, also sprang to the ISTAT's defence.

"Public statistics serve society, not governments," it posted in a statement on social media.

(Reporting by Anna Uras, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy missed its 2025 deficit target, registering 3.1% vs. the 3% EU limit, sustaining the EU’s excessive deficit procedure (marketscreener.com).
  • Government officials—including Economy Minister Giorgetti and PM Meloni—publicly criticized ISTAT’s methodology, with Meloni implying bias and inaccuracy (marketscreener.com).
  • ISTAT defended its independence and transparency, supported by former ISTAT director Sabbadini and CGIL union, emphasizing that public statistics serve society not the government (corriere.it).
  • Italy aims to reduce the 2026 deficit below 3%, targeting 2.8–2.9%, to eventually exit the EU’s excessive deficit procedure (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Italy miss its 2025 deficit target?
According to ISTAT, Italy's deficit was 3.1% of GDP, slightly above the EU's 3% limit, despite government predictions of a downward revision.
What is ISTAT and why is it being criticized?
ISTAT is Italy's statistics bureau. The government criticized its data compilation after it reported Italy missed the EU's deficit target.
How did ISTAT respond to government criticism?
ISTAT stated it compiles and communicates data transparently and independently, following European Statistical System methodologies.
What has been the reaction of other officials and organizations?
Former ISTAT director and the CGIL union defended ISTAT, emphasizing its independence and the importance of unbiased public statistics.

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