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BoE's Breeden: 'Increasingly appropriate' for rates to respond to rising inflation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BoE's Breeden: 'Increasingly appropriate' for rates to respond to rising inflation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Central Banks UK economy

BoE’s Breeden Sees Growing Case for Interest Rate Hikes Amid Rising UK Inflation

Bank of England Officials Signal Potential Interest Rate Increases

Breeden’s Warning on Inflation and Policy Response

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden said on Thursday that it would be "increasingly appropriate" to respond to growing inflation risks by raising interest rates.

Breeden, deputy governor in charge of financial stability, said policymakers should not wait too long for signs of second-round effects feeding through from high energy prices, otherwise they might regret it.

Shifting Tone Within the Monetary Policy Committee

Her remarks chimed with a recent shift in tone on the Monetary Policy Committee that could open the door to a November rate hike, following moves already made by the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve.

"The larger and longer the shock, the more likely it is that we'll see the material second-round effects that policy needs to respond (to)," Breeden told the UK Macro Policy Forum organised by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

Breeden’s Stance on Timing and Market Expectations

"I wasn't there in September (in terms of being ready to vote for a rate hike), but I was mindful that the balance of risks had shifted, and as risks crystallise it's increasingly appropriate for Bank Rate to respond," she added.

Asked on financial markets pricing in around 100 basis points of interest rate hikes over the next year, Breeden said she was focused on the next decision, due in November.

"For me now, the question is: 'Do we need to do the first move?' Whether or not we need to do many more I think depends on how the economy, the shock in the economy, evolves from here," Breeden said, adding that the BoE could not ignore the moves in the market's pricing of rate hikes.

Other BoE Officials Weigh In

Clare Lombardelli, deputy governor for monetary policy, said on Thursday interest rates will likely have to rise if energy prices stay elevated, unless there is clear evidence of a weaker economy.

Governor Bailey and Ramsden’s Perspectives

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden also raised the prospect of raising interest rates at last week's meeting. Bailey said there was no "firm judgement" on what will happen to rates.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Writing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • UK CPI inflation lifted to 3.1% in August, while broader CPIH rose to 3.3%, driven by energy and transport costs
  • MPC held Bank Rate at 3.75% in mid‑September with a 6‑3 split, signaling growing concern over second‑round inflation effects
  • BoE policymakers including Breeden and Lombardelli suggest that if energy pressures persist, a first rate hike may come in November

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Bank of England considering raising interest rates?
The Bank of England is considering raising interest rates due to rising inflation risks, especially from persistent high energy prices.
What did Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden say about policy response?
Sarah Breeden said it would be 'increasingly appropriate' for the Bank Rate to respond to inflation if second-round effects emerge.
When could the Bank of England raise rates next?
The next key decision is due in November, and policymakers have indicated a rate hike is possible if inflation pressures persist.
How do market expectations factor into the BoE's decision?
The BoE cannot ignore market pricing, which currently signals expectations of further rate hikes over the coming year.
What is influencing the BoE's rate policy besides inflation?
The BoE is also monitoring economic conditions and energy prices; rates may only rise if the economy does not show clear signs of weakness.

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