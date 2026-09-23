GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Tesla's supervised self-driving system often misreads speed limits, Belgian safety group finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Tesla's supervised self-driving system often misreads speed limits, Belgian safety group finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Automotive technology Markets

Tesla’s Self-Driving System in Belgium Often Misreads Speed Limits, Tests Show

By Chris Kirkham and Marie Mannes

Belgian Road-Safety Group’s Findings on Tesla FSD

Overview of the Tests and Key Results

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Tesla’s FSD automated-driving system frequently exceeded speed limits and attempted to overtake cyclists on streets where it's prohibited, a road-safety advocacy group said, citing tests it conducted in Belgium.

The Belgian group Johanna.be - which advocates for pedestrian and cyclist safety - tested Tesla’s system over three days in July, covering about 400 km (249 miles). It found that FSD often exceeded speed limits in 20 km/h and 30 km/h zones, and incorrectly displayed higher speed limits to drivers, potentially misleading them about how fast the vehicle should travel.

Regulatory Approvals and Concerns

EU and National Approvals

Tesla’s FSD driver-assistance feature can perform most driving tasks but requires drivers to pay strict attention. Dutch regulator RDW approved the system in April, with Belgium and a handful of other countries following suit. An EU-wide vote could happen on October 6.

Concerns from EU Countries

Several EU countries, including Sweden, have expressed concerns about FSD exceeding speed limits, while countries that approved it say drivers remain responsible for complying with traffic laws.

Tesla and RDW did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. 

Tesla’s Response and Official Statements

Tesla’s Study and Claims

Tesla released a study earlier this month saying that FSD-enabled Teslas do not speed excessively and drive at speeds matching surrounding traffic.

Statements from Flemish Government

Xavier Lesenne, spokesperson for the Flemish government’s transportation ministry, which approved FSD in Belgium earlier this year, said it is "a learning system that continuously processes new and additional information" and adapts over time. Lesenne said the driver "remains 100% responsible" and must be ready to intervene "should the system make an error or fail to correctly apply a traffic rule."

Lesenne said data from Tesla shows the technology "holds significant potential for accident prevention today."

Detailed Findings from Johanna.be

Speed Limit Violations

Johanna.be found that FSD exceeded the limit in the majority of the tested 30 km/h road segments around Brussels, averaging 44 km/h.

Even though the vehicle's screen showed the system recognised 30 km/h speed-limit signs on the roadside, it often displayed an incorrect speed limit of 50 km/h.

"It is akin to a passenger constantly reassuring the driver that the speed limit is 50 km/h in nearly every 30-zone through which they pass," the report said.

Overtaking Cyclists and Road Rule Compliance

Videos collected by the group show the FSD-enabled Tesla attempting to overtake cyclists on streets where doing so is not allowed.

The European Transport Safety Council has previously raised concerns about whether FSD can comply with differing road rules across Europe.

Positive Aspects and Limitations

The Johanna.be report also noted positive aspects of the system, saying it "behaved cautiously and courteously around pedestrians and cyclists, often yielding proactively." 

But those benefits "do not offset the documented failures to comply with speed limits and cycle-street regulations."

Recommendations and Next Steps

Calls for Reassessment

The NGO said it sent the report to the Flemish ministry and RDW, urging both to reassess the approvals.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Chris Kirkham in Los Angeles, Marie Mannes in Stockholm; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Johanna.be’s July Brussels‑area test (~400 km) found FSD often exceeded limits (e.g., averaging 44 km/h in 30 km/h zones) and mis‑displayed 50 km/h despite recognizing 30 km/h signs (tesla.com)
  • Regulators across Sweden, Finland and others have voiced skepticism about allowing FSD to exceed legal limits, potentially blocking EU‑wide approval unless overspeeding behavior is disabled (investing.com)
  • Tesla has presented self‑reported safety data to European authorities, but independent experts and legislators have questioned its transparency and accuracy—especially amid growing scrutiny in Belgian parliamentary reviews (zonebourse.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What issues did the Belgian safety group find with Tesla's FSD system?
The group found that Tesla’s FSD often exceeded speed limits and tried to overtake cyclists where it was prohibited.
How did the FSD system mislead drivers regarding speed limits?
FSD frequently displayed higher speed limits than posted, causing drivers to believe they could drive faster than allowed.
Was any positive behavior noted for Tesla's FSD system?
Yes, the system behaved cautiously around pedestrians and cyclists, often yielding proactively.
Which authorities are involved in the approval and review of Tesla’s FSD in Belgium?
The Flemish ministry, Dutch regulator RDW, and road safety NGOs are involved in FSD approval and review.
What potential does the Flemish government see in the Tesla FSD system?
Officials believe the technology could significantly help with accident prevention as it continues to learn and adapt.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trump plans grand spectacle for potentially tense talks as Xi arrives in US

Trump plans grand spectacle for potentially tense talks as Xi arrives in US

Image for US invites Putin to December G20 meeting, possible Trump summit

US invites Putin to December G20 meeting, possible Trump summit

Image for Australia PM Albanese says OpenAI agent breached government website in June

Australia PM Albanese says OpenAI agent breached government website in June

Image for UK Treasury open to smaller fiscal headroom to reduce tax hikes, FT reports

UK Treasury open to smaller fiscal headroom to reduce tax hikes, FT reports

Image for Trading Day: US yields cross 5% threshold​

Trading Day: US yields cross 5% threshold​

Image for US stocks fall as 10-year Treasury yield hits highest since 2007

US stocks fall as 10-year Treasury yield hits highest since 2007

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russian envoy Dmitriev is heading to US for talks with Trump administration, sources say
Russian envoy Dmitriev is heading to US for talks with Trump administration, sources say
Image for Dollar jumps to near two-month high on Fed outlook, inflation concern
Dollar jumps to near two-month high on Fed outlook, inflation concern
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he signed drone deal with Finnish president
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he signed drone deal with Finnish president
Image for Arnault family to simplify LVMH shareholding structure through Christian Dior
Arnault family to simplify LVMH shareholding structure through Christian Dior
Image for Oil settles up around 4% as Iran's president vows to never surrender
Oil settles up around 4% as Iran's president vows to never surrender
Image for ECB not seeing any big wage response to surging inflation
ECB not seeing any big wage response to surging inflation
Image for Russia's attacks disrupt internet services to 100,000 households in Kyiv, Ukrainian ministry says
Russia's attacks disrupt internet services to 100,000 households in Kyiv, Ukrainian ministry says
Image for Shell, Trinidad's NGC agree on Aphrodite gas supply terms, clearing way for project
Shell, Trinidad's NGC agree on Aphrodite gas supply terms, clearing way for project
Image for Bentley tests wealthy buyers' interest in going electric with first EV
Bentley tests wealthy buyers' interest in going electric with first EV
Image for Europeans warn of rising Russian sabotage but see no imminent NATO attack
Europeans warn of rising Russian sabotage but see no imminent NATO attack
Image for MPS investors can back defence plan and still accept Intesa's offer, CEO says
MPS investors can back defence plan and still accept Intesa's offer, CEO says
Image for Iran, US still far apart in peace talks, Iranian official says; Pezeshkian vows no surrender
Iran, US still far apart in peace talks, Iranian official says; Pezeshkian vows no surrender
View All Finance Posts