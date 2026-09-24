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Ukrainian foreign minister says he discussed keeping tension low with Iranian counterpart - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian foreign minister says he discussed keeping tension low with Iranian counterpart

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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headlines International Relations Conflict Ukraine Iran

Ukraine and Iran Discuss Diplomatic Measures to Prevent Rising Tensions

Main Diplomatic Discussions and Context

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Wednesday he discussed ways of keeping tension in check at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi.

Background of the Meeting

Sybiha said on X the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York was a follow-up to a telephone conversation the two held in July. 

Ongoing Conflict and Drone Threats

In more ‌than 4-1/2 years of conflict with ​Russia, Ukraine has faced barrages of Iranian-designed ​drones. Kyiv has over that time developed technology to counter drone threats and ‌offered its assistance to Middle Eastern ​countries facing strikes by Tehran.

Diplomatic Approach Amidst Challenges

"Diplomacy is about direct conversation, even in challenging circumstances," Sybiha wrote.

Key Outcomes of the Conversation

"Our conversation focused on mutual steps to prevent further aggravation of tensions between our countries. We agreed to keep existing channels of communication open." 

Regional Peace Efforts

Sybiha said the two ministers exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and Europe "as well as various tracks of ongoing peace efforts".

"I reiterated Ukraine's position in support of a sooner restoration of peace and stability in both our regions."

Recent Incidents and Reactions

The two men spoke in July after a Ukrainian drone strike on an Iranian ship which killed one sailor and injured another. 

Iran's Response and Ukraine's Stance

Iran denounced the attack and threatened retaliation. Sybiha said then that he asked Araqchi to refrain from any escalatory steps and to end any support for Russia's war against Ukraine. 

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Sybiha emphasized diplomacy even under strain and pledged to keep communications open between Kyiv and Tehran, focusing on de‑escalation efforts.
  • The meeting followed a July phone call triggered by a Ukrainian drone strike on an Iranian ship, in which Sybiha warned Iran against escalation and urged an end to support for Russia’s war on Ukraine (internazionale.it).
  • Ukraine has honed drone‑defense capabilities during its conflict with Russia and is now extending technical support to Middle Eastern partners facing Iranian drone threats, seeking reciprocal technological or financial cooperation (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was discussed in the meeting between Ukraine and Iran's foreign ministers?
The ministers discussed steps to keep tensions low, maintain direct communication, and support peace efforts in their regions.
Where did the meeting between Ukraine and Iran's foreign ministers take place?
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Why is there tension between Ukraine and Iran?
Tensions stem from the use of Iranian-designed drones in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a Ukrainian drone strike on an Iranian ship.
How has Ukraine responded to Iranian drones in the conflict with Russia?
Ukraine has developed counter-drone technology and offered assistance to other countries facing similar drone threats.
What did Ukraine request from Iran after the incident involving an Iranian ship?
Ukraine asked Iran to refrain from escalatory steps and to end any support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

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