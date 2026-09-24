Ukraine and Iran Discuss Diplomatic Measures to Prevent Rising Tensions

Main Diplomatic Discussions and Context

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Wednesday he discussed ways of keeping tension in check at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi.

Background of the Meeting

Sybiha said on X the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York was a follow-up to a telephone conversation the two held in July.

Ongoing Conflict and Drone Threats

In more ‌than 4-1/2 years of conflict with ​Russia, Ukraine has faced barrages of Iranian-designed ​drones. Kyiv has over that time developed technology to counter drone threats and ‌offered its assistance to Middle Eastern ​countries facing strikes by Tehran.

Diplomatic Approach Amidst Challenges

"Diplomacy is about direct conversation, even in challenging circumstances," Sybiha wrote.

Key Outcomes of the Conversation

"Our conversation focused on mutual steps to prevent further aggravation of tensions between our countries. We agreed to keep existing channels of communication open."

Regional Peace Efforts

Sybiha said the two ministers exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and Europe "as well as various tracks of ongoing peace efforts".

"I reiterated Ukraine's position in support of a sooner restoration of peace and stability in both our regions."

Recent Incidents and Reactions

The two men spoke in July after a Ukrainian drone strike on an Iranian ship which killed one sailor and injured another.

Iran's Response and Ukraine's Stance

Iran denounced the attack and threatened retaliation. Sybiha said then that he asked Araqchi to refrain from any escalatory steps and to end any support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Stephen Coates)