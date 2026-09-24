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Lego to invest $400 million, create 1,300 jobs in northern Mexico - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lego to invest $400 million, create 1,300 jobs in northern Mexico

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Lego Announces $400 Million Investment, 1,300 New Jobs in Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Lego's Expansion and Economic Impact in Nuevo Leon

Investment Details and Job Creation

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Danish toy manufacturer Lego will invest $400 million in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday, generating 1,300 jobs.

Infrastructure and Production Enhancements

• Lego will invest in a packaging building and automated warehouse to strengthen its production chains, company executives and Mexican authorities said on Thursday.

Lego's Presence in Nuevo Leon

• The firm operates since 2008 in Nuevo Leon, which borders the United States.

Expansion of Facilities and Technology

• Lego will incorporate 62,000 square meters of surface area into its spaces, industrial infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology with this project, Nancy Sanchez, Lego's general manager for the Americas, said at Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum's daily news conference.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

Key Takeaways

  • Lego’s US $400 million investment in Nuevo León underscores its commitment to strengthening supply chains and nearshoring capabilities in the Americas.
  • This latest expansion builds on past investments—such as the US $500 million expansion in 2022 and a US $508 million green expansion announced in 2025—bringing sustained growth in jobs and automation in Monterrey’s Lego operations (lego.com).
  • Nuevo León remains a strategic manufacturing hub for Lego, benefiting from its proximity to the US and a robust industrial ecosystem, with increasingly automated operations and local supplier networks (lego.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Lego investing in northern Mexico?
Lego is investing $400 million in northern Mexico, specifically in Nuevo Leon.
How many jobs will Lego's investment create in Nuevo Leon?
The investment will generate 1,300 new jobs in Nuevo Leon.
What will Lego build with this investment in Nuevo Leon?
Lego will build a packaging facility and an automated warehouse to strengthen its production chains.
Since when has Lego operated in Nuevo Leon, Mexico?
Lego has operated in Nuevo Leon since 2008.
What new infrastructure will Lego add in Nuevo Leon?
Lego will add 62,000 square meters of industrial infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology.

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