Lego to invest $400 million, create 1,300 jobs in northern Mexico

Lego Announces $400 Million Investment, 1,300 New Jobs in Nuevo Leon, Mexico
Lego's Expansion and Economic Impact in Nuevo Leon
Investment Details and Job Creation
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Danish toy manufacturer Lego will invest $400 million in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday, generating 1,300 jobs.
Infrastructure and Production Enhancements
• Lego will invest in a packaging building and automated warehouse to strengthen its production chains, company executives and Mexican authorities said on Thursday.
Lego's Presence in Nuevo Leon
• The firm operates since 2008 in Nuevo Leon, which borders the United States.
Expansion of Facilities and Technology
• Lego will incorporate 62,000 square meters of surface area into its spaces, industrial infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology with this project, Nancy Sanchez, Lego's general manager for the Americas, said at Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum's daily news conference.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Paolo Laudani; Editing by Anthony Esposito)