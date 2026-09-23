GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Moldovan anti-government protests funded by Ilan Shor - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image illustrates the ongoing anti-government protests in Moldova, where fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor offers $3,000 monthly to participants. This controversial move aims to destabilize the pro-European government ahead of elections.
Headlines

Exclusive-US drafted memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics International Relations Middle East Sanctions Public Opinion

US Considered Public Condemnation of UK West Bank Sanctions, Memo Was Shelved

US Response to UK, France, and Canada Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

By Humeyra Pamuk and Alexander Cornwell

WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM, Sept 23 (Reuters) - In early September, US officials in Jerusalem and Washington prepared a draft statement attributed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemning plans by the UK, France and Canada to block imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The Draft Statement and Its Origins

The September 8 dated document, previously unreported and which two sources said was driven by David Milstein, an influential aide to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, proposed that Rubio describe the countries' actions as a series of hostile measures against Israel that contribute to antisemitism.

Content of the Draft Statement

"These tactics unacceptably draw from the playbook of the antisemitic boycotts, divestments and sanctions movement," the draft document, reviewed by Reuters, said.

The statement was never released.

Internal US Government Reactions

According to three people familiar with the matter, the statement was not supported by the White House and the State Department's senior leadership.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rubio's Public Comments

Instead, speaking to reporters on September 8 in Florida before traveling to Latin America, Rubio refrained from outright criticism of the decision or any particular country.

"Obviously, we’re not going to do what the UK did. We saw their announcement today, but I don’t have any comment on it right now," Rubio said.

Wider Political Implications

Divisions Within the US Administration

The episode illustrates a widening divide between the White House and Trump's senior diplomats in Israel about how best to respond to the expansion of Israeli settlements under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government.

It also highlights a growing ideological split within the American right over support for Israel, with polling showing younger Republicans holding an increasingly unfavorable opinion of Washington's closest Middle East ally.

Trump Administration's Stance on Settlements

President Donald Trump earlier this year expressed his opposition to settlement expansion, a growing source of friction with Israel's Arab neighbors, but his administration has put little pressure on Israel to change its policy.

That has at times put him at odds with Huckabee, a Baptist minister who is a staunch supporter of settlements and who refers to the West Bank by its biblical name, Judea and Samaria, a term used by the Israeli government but not formally adopted by the US.

Huckabee's and Milstein's Advocacy

Huckabee's aide Milstein last year advocated that the US impose sanctions on the entire International Criminal Court to convince it to drop war crimes charges against Israeli leaders over the Gaza war - a measure the Trump administration has yet to deploy.

Official Responses to the Draft Statement

In response to questions from Reuters, a senior US official said the draft statement was not prepared in consultation with the State Department or White House.

The US embassy referred questions, including requests for comment from Huckabee and Milstein, to the State Department.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

US Public Support for Israel Questioned

US public backing for Israel has fallen since the Gaza war began in 2023, particularly among Democrats. A June Quinnipiac University poll found 48% of voters and 66% of Democrats believe the United States is too supportive of Israel, up from 16% and 20% when the question was first asked in 2017.

Generational and Political Shifts in Opinion

While large majorities of Republicans aged 50 and older view Israel positively, younger conservative Americans have grown more critical, a Pew Research Center poll from late March showed. Some 57% of Republicans aged 18-49 have an unfavorable opinion of Israel, up from 50% a year previously.

Trump and Netanyahu: Diverging Views

In December last year, Trump said that he and Netanyahu, whose government has overseen a rapid expansion of settlements, did not fully agree on the West Bank following a meeting with the Israeli leader. That September, Trump said he would not allow Israel to annex the territory.

Background on the West Bank and Settlements

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. The United Nations and most countries consider settlements to be illegal under international law governing military occupation. Israel rejects this, viewing the territory as disputed rather than occupied.

Violence and Government Response

Violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the territory has risen sharply this year, some of them emboldened by support from Netanyahu's right-wing government, which includes ministers who are themselves settlers.

Huckabee has publicly condemned the violence and called for perpetrators to be prosecuted. He has also said violent settlers were a minority and do not represent the wider settler community.

Demographics of the West Bank

Some 500,000 Israeli settlers and 3 million Palestinians live in the West Bank, territory Palestinians have long sought for a future state, along with Gaza and East Jerusalem.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Don Durfee, Rami Ayyub and Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • A draft dated September 8, reportedly driven by aide David Milstein, accused UK, France and Canada’s actions of echoing antisemitic BDS tactics, but was never cleared by senior US leadership (washingtonpost.com).
  • On the same day, those countries announced their import bans; Reuters reported that Rubio deflected commenting in Florida, demonstrating internal US divisions (washingtonpost.com).
  • Public support for Israel is shifting: 57% of Republicans aged 18–49 now hold an unfavorable view of Israel, up from 50% last year, per Pew Research Center (pewresearch.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US draft a memo condemning UK West Bank sanctions?
US officials prepared a draft statement criticizing the UK, France, and Canada for plans to block imports from Israeli settlements, seeing these actions as hostile to Israel.
Was the draft statement ever released by the US?
No, the statement was never released as it was not supported by the White House or senior State Department leadership.
What does this episode reveal about US-Israel relations?
The incident highlights a policy divide between Trump's diplomats in Israel and the White House on the approach to Israeli settlement expansion.
How has US public support for Israel changed?
Support has decreased, particularly among Democrats and younger Republicans, with recent polls showing more Americans view the US as too supportive of Israel.
What role did David Milstein play in the incident?
David Milstein, aide to US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, reportedly drove the preparation of the unreleased draft statement.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Rubio, after Lavrov talks, says Russia has also voiced interest in 'limited ceasefire'

Rubio, after Lavrov talks, says Russia has also voiced interest in 'limited ceasefire'

Image for Israeli bulldozers smash Palestinian olive trees ahead of annual harvest

Israeli bulldozers smash Palestinian olive trees ahead of annual harvest

Image for Argentina accuses UN of ignoring rising tensions over Falkland Islands

Argentina accuses UN of ignoring rising tensions over Falkland Islands

Image for Race to evacuate war-damaged Gaza buildings after deadly apartment block collapse

Race to evacuate war-damaged Gaza buildings after deadly apartment block collapse

Image for EU faces backlash after lifting sanctions on Russian billionaires

EU faces backlash after lifting sanctions on Russian billionaires

Image for France hails Azerbaijan's pardon of French citizen, opening door for better ties

France hails Azerbaijan's pardon of French citizen, opening door for better ties

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Italy's Colosseum closes after worker dies in accident
Italy's Colosseum closes after worker dies in accident
Image for Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for New York sexual assault
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for New York sexual assault
Image for Baltic nations seek EU support to combat drones, Lithuania says
Baltic nations seek EU support to combat drones, Lithuania says
Image for UN choosing to 'look the other way' on Falklands dispute, Milei says
UN choosing to 'look the other way' on Falklands dispute, Milei says
Image for Putin says election turnout shows Russians support military agenda
Putin says election turnout shows Russians support military agenda
Image for Victims of alleged abuse by Slovenian priest urge Pope Leo to expedite Church trial
Victims of alleged abuse by Slovenian priest urge Pope Leo to expedite Church trial
Image for Azerbaijan pardons French national after EU drops sanctions on Usmanov
Azerbaijan pardons French national after EU drops sanctions on Usmanov
Image for Kremlin signals before Lavrov-Rubio meeting that its stance on Ukraine peace talks remains unchanged
Kremlin signals before Lavrov-Rubio meeting that its stance on Ukraine peace talks remains unchanged
Image for International Criminal Court convicts Central African militia leader
International Criminal Court convicts Central African militia leader
Image for Pope Leo urges global action to help child migrants
Pope Leo urges global action to help child migrants
Image for Kremlin says UK Burnham's decision to stir up anti-Russian sentiment in UN speech was short-sighted
Kremlin says UK Burnham's decision to stir up anti-Russian sentiment in UN speech was short-sighted
Image for Greenland welcomes US military pact but trust still shaky
Greenland welcomes US military pact but trust still shaky
View All Headlines Posts