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ECB's Schnabel to quit, setting in motion a board reshuffle, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Schnabel to quit, setting in motion a board reshuffle, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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ECB's Isabel Schnabel to Resign, Triggering Major Board Reshuffle

Resignation Sparks Leadership Changes at the European Central Bank

Isabel Schnabel's Departure and Immediate Impact

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel is set to announce her resignation on Thursday to join the International Monetary Fund, two sources told Reuters, kicking off a lengthy reshuffle of the bank's most important board positions.

Germany's Schnabel, the head of the ECB's market operations, was set to stay until the end of 2027 but the IMF was keen to find a new director of its market department by the close of this year, the sources said.

The ECB and the IMF both declined to comment.

Broader Implications for ECB Leadership

Schnabel's departure sets in motion what is set to be a complicated game of political chess as ECB chief economist Philip Lane is set to leave next May while ECB President Christine Lagarde, herself a subject of persistent resignation rumours, will depart by next October, at the latest.

This suggests that Schnabel's replacement will be part of a broader political deal, rather than a simple appointment, as Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and France are all vying for powerful board seats.

Political Dynamics and Potential Successors

While technically any country can contest Schnabel's seat, the bloc's top three -- Germany, France and Italy -- have a de facto permanent seat on the board.

However, if German would simply replace Schnabel with another candidate, it would mean Berlin will not contest the ECB presidency once Lagarde's seat is vacated.

This is why sources close to the matter say that any deal over Schnabel's seat is likely to involve the other two positions as well.

Countries Positioning for Key Roles

Spain is lobbying for Bank for International Settlements General Manager Pablo Hernandez de Cos to become the next ECB President while the Netherlands is pushing for Klaas Knot, its former central bank chief. Germany was contemplating Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel for presidency but its commitment appears to have weakened recently and it may go for a different job.

Meanwhile France, which has already given the ECB two presidents with Lagarde and Jean-Claude Trichet, is hoping to nab the chief economist position, sources said earlier.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Susan Fenton, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Isabel Schnabel, head of the ECB’s market operations, is set to leave before her term ends in 2027 to head the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department, advancing the timetable for ECB board turnovers (investing.com).
  • Her departure comes ahead of other looming vacancies: Chief Economist Philip Lane will leave in May 2027, and President Christine Lagarde’s term ends in October 2027, though she may depart early (investing.com).
  • Spain has thrown its weight behind Pablo Hernández de Cos to succeed Lagarde, while the Netherlands backs Klaas Knot; Germany’s focus on Joachim Nagel appears to be waning, suggesting successor posts may be negotiated as a package deal (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Isabel Schnabel resigning from the ECB?
Isabel Schnabel is set to resign from the ECB to join the International Monetary Fund's market department.
How will Schnabel's resignation affect the ECB board?
Her departure will trigger a major reshuffle, with multiple key board positions up for grabs in 2024.
Who are the potential candidates for the upcoming ECB roles?
Spain supports Pablo Hernandez de Cos for president, the Netherlands backs Klaas Knot, while France wants the chief economist post.
Which countries traditionally hold ECB board positions?
Germany, France, and Italy have a de facto permanent seat on the ECB board.
When will the next changes in ECB leadership likely occur?
Chief economist Philip Lane will leave by May 2024, and President Christine Lagarde by October 2024 at the latest.

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