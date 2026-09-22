US, Gulf Billionaires Back Boehly's Bid for Lukoil Assets, FT Reports
Overview of Boehly's Bid for Lukoil Assets
Background and Key Players
Todd Boehly's Involvement
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Billionaire Todd Boehly secured the backing of the US government and Gulf power brokers with ties to the Trump family to bid for Russian oil giant Lukoil's international assets, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Verification of the Report
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Reporting Details
(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru)