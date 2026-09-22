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US government, Gulf billionaires back Boehly bid for Lukoil assets, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US government, Gulf billionaires back Boehly bid for Lukoil assets, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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US, Gulf Billionaires Back Boehly's Bid for Lukoil Assets, FT Reports

Overview of Boehly's Bid for Lukoil Assets

Background and Key Players

Todd Boehly's Involvement

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Billionaire Todd Boehly secured the backing of the US government and Gulf power brokers with ties to the Trump family to bid for Russian oil giant Lukoil's international assets, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Verification of the Report

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.  

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Todd Boehly, in partnership with UAE’s Allied Investment Partners via Xtellus, is mounting a bid for Lukoil’s ~$22 billion international assets, drawing backing from Gulf and US officials (investing.com).
  • Lukoil’s assets span oilfields, refineries, and over 2,000 fuel stations globally, including a 75 % stake in Iraq’s West Qurna 2—the world’s largest oilfield—and retail outlets across Europe and the Americas (investing.com).
  • Previous bid strategy involving a swap of frozen Lukoil shares held by US investors was rejected by the US Treasury, though the group is pursuing escalation and licensing to proceed (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is backing Todd Boehly's bid for Lukoil assets?
The US government and Gulf power brokers with ties to the Trump family are backing Todd Boehly's bid for Lukoil's international assets.
What company’s assets is Todd Boehly bidding for?
Todd Boehly is bidding for the international assets of the Russian oil giant Lukoil.
Which news outlet reported on Boehly’s bid for Lukoil assets?
The Financial Times reported on Todd Boehly's bid for Lukoil's international assets.
Was the report about Boehly’s bid independently verified?
Reuters could not immediately verify the Financial Times report.

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