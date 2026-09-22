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Exclusive-Meta testing a 'human concierge' for its new personal AI agent Muse - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Meta testing a 'human concierge' for its new personal AI agent Muse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Meta Tests Human Concierge Feature for Muse AI Assistant, Raising Privacy Issues

Meta's Muse AI Assistant: Human Concierge Testing and Privacy Concerns

By Katie Paul

Meta's Human Concierge Test for Muse

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Meta has been testing a “human concierge” for its new personal AI assistant, Muse, which entails having human contractors quietly handle some of the phone calls placed via the digital agent, according to internal company posts seen by Reuters.

The Facebook and Instagram owner told employees about the test last week, shortly after the company publicly launched a phone calling feature for Muse.

Employee Reactions and Privacy Issues

Some employees have raised privacy concerns about human agents handling the calls, warning that it could result in sensitive information being shared unintentionally with contractors in call centers, the posts showed.

Meta's Response to Privacy Concerns

Asked about the feature, a Meta spokesperson said the response from employees has been "overwhelmingly positive" and that the purpose of the test was to "get feedback so we can implement safety and privacy protections and improve features before we release them publicly."

"We're working with merchants to continue improving this potential calling feature, and will only roll it out when it's ready and with the proper disclosures," said the spokesperson, Daniel Roberts.

Muse's Market Performance and Features

Muse Tops US Download Charts

MUSE TOPS US DOWNLOAD CHARTS   

Meta's Muse agent has topped US app download charts in the two weeks since its debut, with more than 2.5 million downloads, according to data provided by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Capabilities and Security Measures

The centerpiece of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to supply "personal superintelligence" to the billions of people who use Meta's services daily, the AI bot can autonomously perform tasks like sending emails, shopping and booking travel on a person's ‌behalf.

Meta heavily emphasized the AI assistant's safety protections during its launch, telling would-be users that each agent would have its own secure “virtual machine,” or a dedicated computer in the cloud designed to keep people’s sessions isolated, and would keep sensitive information like passwords in separate secure storage.

How the Human Concierge Feature Works

Phone Calling Capabilities

With the phone calling feature, a Muse user can tell the agent to dial phone numbers for US businesses and talk with people on the other end to handle errands like booking haircuts, checking whether a store has an item in stock and getting quotes from different contractors.

After the call, the agent provides a summary and transcript of how the exchange played out in the Muse app.

Internal Testing and Rollout

Meta began having employees test out, or “dogfood,” the phone calling capability in August and gradually started rolling it out to Muse users in the days after the app’s debut, the internal posts showed.

It enabled the human concierge feature, also referred to as “human agent calls,” for half of Meta’s employees last week, according to the post announcing the feature to employees.

“Muse is now able to hand requests to a trained agent, who places the call and works it through,” the post said.

Employees who did not want to be included could join an opt-out group, according to the post.

(Reporting by Katie Paul in New York, Editing by Kenneth Li and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta is experimenting with human-assisted phone calls within Muse to improve feature reliability before a broader rollout, following internal testing and employee dogfooding.
  • Employees voiced privacy concerns that having human contractors handle user calls might expose sensitive information, prompting Meta to emphasize privacy safeguards and opt‑out options.
  • Muse has gained rapid traction since its September 8 launch—over 83,000 U.S. iOS downloads to reach No. 2 on App Store charts—while being built with layered security including isolated Secure VMs and Sentinel oversight.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Meta's Muse AI assistant?
Muse is Meta's new personal AI assistant capable of tasks such as sending emails, shopping, booking travel, and making phone calls on users’ behalf.
How does the human concierge feature work in Muse?
Muse can hand certain phone call requests to human agents, who quietly complete the calls for tasks like booking appointments or obtaining quotes.
What privacy concerns are associated with Muse's human concierge?
Employees raised privacy concerns about sensitive information potentially being shared with contractors who handle calls for Muse users.
Has Muse been popular since its launch?
Yes, Muse has topped US app download charts in its first two weeks with over 2.5 million downloads.
How does Meta address safety with the Muse AI assistant?
Meta emphasizes safety by isolating sessions in secure cloud environments and storing sensitive data like passwords separately.

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