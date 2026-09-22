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Finance

Oil price becoming increasingly important for ECB, Bundesbank chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Oil Prices Now Key Factor for ECB Rate Policy, Bundesbank's Nagel Says

Impact of Oil Prices on ECB Interest Rate Decisions

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices are an increasingly important indicator for ECB policymakers in setting interest rates but other factors also play a crucial role, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Tuesday after markets raised rate-hike bets on expensive energy.

Recent ECB Rate Hikes and Market Expectations

The ECB has already lifted its key rate twice this summer but investors see another three or four moves in the next year as both oil and gas prices are now at its "severe" scenario and inflation could peak at around 4%, twice the bank's target.

ECB Leadership's Response to Market Bets

ECB President Christine Lagarde and Vice President Boris Vujcic have both pushed back on those bets, arguing that rates do not move in lockstep with oil prices. Their remarks suggested the bank may wait until December to pull the trigger next.

Nagel's Perspective on Oil as an Indicator

"It's definitely not the only indicator but it's become a more relevant indicator over the last four years, this is for sure," Nagel told an event hosted by London's Society of Professional Economists. 

"It is obvious that we in governing council have to look at it and we have to take it into account when we take our decisions," he said about oil prices.  

Potential for Further Rate Hikes

Still, he kept open the door to more rate hikes. He said rates, now at 2.5%, are in a territory that neither restrict economic growth nor stimulate it.

"I cannot exclude that if we are confronted with higher energy prices like this, that we have to go into the mild restrictive territory of monetary policy," he said.

Concerns About Second-Round Inflation Effects

But he played down some worries about second-round inflation effects, arguing that the labour market was far softer than in 2022, when an energy-price-led inflation fuelled increasing wage demands, leading to a wage-price spiral.

He also said there were no significant second-round effects in the data.

ECB's Decision-Making Approach Going Forward

For now, the ECB needed to maintain its approach of making decisions meeting by meeting, Nagel said.

Balancing Policy Ambiguity and Forward Guidance

This means that policy needs to be somewhere between "constructive ambiguity," or intentional policy vagueness, and setting "forward guidance" or making explicit commitments about future policy moves, Nagel said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil and gas prices have risen significantly above baseline projections, reaching the ECB's 'severe' scenario and driving inflation toward ~4%, though other factors also influence rate decisions. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Nagel emphasizes that oil is not the sole indicator, but over the past four years it has become more relevant and must be considered in ECB policy decisions. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • While oil prices heighten scrutiny, the ECB continues a meeting-by-meeting, data‑dependent approach, avoiding long-term guidance, and sees rates at 2.5% as neither restrictive nor stimulative. (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices important for ECB policymakers?
Oil prices are becoming an increasingly important indicator for ECB policymakers when setting interest rates due to their impact on inflation.
Has the ECB already raised interest rates this year?
Yes, the ECB has lifted its key rate twice this summer and investors anticipate further rate hikes if energy prices remain high.
Are oil prices the only factor influencing ECB decisions?
No, while oil prices are significant, the ECB also considers other economic indicators and inflation trends in policy decisions.
What is the ECB's current approach to interest rate decisions?
The ECB is maintaining a meeting-by-meeting approach, balancing policy ambiguity with forward guidance.
How does the current labour market affect ECB policy?
The Bundesbank chief notes the labour market is softer than in 2022, reducing concerns about second-round inflation effects from energy prices.

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