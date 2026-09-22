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Austrian ex-billionaire Benko found guilty of insolvency fraud at retrial - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Austrian ex-billionaire Benko found guilty of insolvency fraud at retrial

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Austrian Tycoon Rene Benko Found Guilty of Insolvency Fraud at Retrial

Rene Benko’s Conviction and the Signa Collapse

Background of the Case

VIENNA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - An Austrian court on Tuesday found former property tycoon Rene Benko guilty on an additional insolvency fraud charge at a retrial, increasing his prison sentence to 30 months from the original two years.

The case is the first to emerge from a wider criminal investigation into the collapse of the Signa property group Benko founded, whose failure in late 2023 became Austria's biggest post-war bankruptcy and left investors across Europe nursing losses.

Details of the Original Conviction

A court in Innsbruck, Benko's home city, convicted him in October on one count of insolvency fraud over a €300,000 ($344,000) transfer to his mother in late 2023, when Signa was already in financial difficulty. The court found the transfer was intended to put the money beyond creditors' reach.

Acquittal and Supreme Court Intervention

It acquitted him on a second count relating to an advance rent payment of about €360,000 for a house in Innsbruck that prosecutors said made no economic sense. After appeals from both sides, Austria's Supreme Court upheld the conviction and ordered a retrial on the second count.

Outcome of the Retrial

At the end of the one-day retrial, Benko was found guilty, the court said in a statement, adding that he was convicted over the rent payment but acquitted over additional operating expenses for the house that had also been paid in advance.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8723 euros)

(Reporting by Francois Murphy. Editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • René Benko was retried and convicted on a second insolvency‑fraud charge concerning an advance rent payment, raising his sentence from 24 to 30 months.
  • The fraud case is part of a broader criminal investigation tied to the collapse of Signa, whose liabilities exceed €10 billion and is Austria’s biggest bankruptcy on record.
  • Insolvency proceedings for Signa’s subsidiaries — Signa Prime and Signa Development — remain ongoing, with billions of euros in creditor claims still contested and key assets being sold to repay creditors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Rene Benko?
Rene Benko is a former Austrian property tycoon and founder of the Signa property group.
What was Rene Benko found guilty of?
Benko was found guilty of insolvency fraud, specifically relating to financial transactions when his company was in difficulty.
What was the sentence given to Rene Benko?
His prison sentence was increased to 30 months after being found guilty at the retrial.
What is the Signa property group?
The Signa property group is a real estate company founded by Benko, whose collapse was Austria's biggest post-war bankruptcy.
Why was there a retrial for Rene Benko?
Austria's Supreme Court upheld part of his original conviction and ordered a retrial for a second count of insolvency fraud.

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