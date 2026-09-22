Explainer-What is in the US-Greenland-Denmark security deal?

Explainer: Key Components of the US-Greenland-Denmark Security Deal

Overview of the US-Greenland-Denmark Security Agreement

COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States, Denmark and Greenland signed a security agreement on Tuesday aimed at ending months of tension over the Danish self-governing territory after US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to take control of the vast Arctic island.

Here are some key components of the deal, which adds to a 1951 US-Danish pact on Greenland's defence, according to a text published by the Danish government.

Military Aspects of the Security Deal

WHAT ARE THE MILITARY ASPECTS OF THE DEAL?

Establishment and Expansion of Military Bases

The agreement allows the United States to establish two new military bases — one at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and the other at Mestersvig on the east coast — and to expand Pituffik Space Base, currently its only active base on the island.

Military Rights and Operations

US craft including planes and vessels get flyover, landing and undersea rights in all of Greenland, including territorial waters.

The agreement does not specify troop numbers or timelines.

Relationship with NATO

HOW DOES THE PACT WORK WITH NATO?

Support for NATO Presence

The agreement expresses support for a stronger NATO presence in the Arctic, and Denmark commits to further strengthen its own security posture in the region.

Greenland's Status and NATO Membership

If Greenland ever become independent, Denmark and Greenland must ensure the new state remains in NATO, applying for membership if necessary.

Restrictions on Non-NATO Military Presence

Non-NATO members are barred from having an ongoing military presence in Greenland.

Greenland's Rights and Autonomy

WHAT RIGHTS DOES GREENLAND HAVE?

Respect for Self-Determination

The agreement says it respects Greenland's right to self-determination. Under the accord, the US must act in a way that respects Greenlandic society and the Greenlandic way of life.

Economic Aspects of the Pact

WHAT ARE ECONOMIC ASPECTS OF THE PACT?

Investment and Resource Sector Provisions

The agreement does not address US interests or investments into Greenland's mining and resources sector.

Restrictions on Foreign Investment

The deal bars investors from outside NATO member states, NATO partners or the European Union from having control or major influence over sensitive sectors in Greenland.

Screening of Investments

Greenland will screen investments to enforce those rules.

Next Steps and Implementation

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Parliamentary Approval

The parliaments of Greenland and Denmark must approve the agreement before it goes into effect.

Duration and Amendments

The pact has no end date and can be amended only by mutual consent.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)