GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sneaker brand On's promotional products showcasing athletic footwear - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image of On Holding's athletic footwear promotions, highlighting their new Cloudsurfer Max and Cloudboom Max models. This visual reflects On's strategy to enhance sales and capture market share in the competitive sneaker industry.
Finance

Explainer-What is in the US-Greenland-Denmark security deal?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics security

Explainer: Key Components of the US-Greenland-Denmark Security Deal

Overview of the US-Greenland-Denmark Security Agreement

COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States, Denmark and Greenland signed a security agreement on Tuesday aimed at ending months of tension over the Danish self-governing territory after US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to take control of the vast Arctic island.

Here are some key components of the deal, which adds to a 1951 US-Danish pact on Greenland's defence, according to a text published by the Danish government.

Military Aspects of the Security Deal

WHAT ARE THE MILITARY ASPECTS OF THE DEAL?

Establishment and Expansion of Military Bases

The agreement allows the United States to establish two new military bases — one at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and the other at Mestersvig on the east coast — and to expand Pituffik Space Base, currently its only active base on the island. 

Military Rights and Operations

US craft including planes and vessels get flyover, landing and undersea rights in all of Greenland, including territorial waters.

The agreement does not specify troop numbers or timelines.

Relationship with NATO

HOW DOES THE PACT WORK WITH NATO?

Support for NATO Presence

The agreement expresses support for a stronger NATO presence in the Arctic, and Denmark commits to further strengthen its own security posture in the region.

Greenland's Status and NATO Membership

If Greenland ever become independent, Denmark and Greenland must ensure the new state remains in NATO, applying for membership if necessary.

Restrictions on Non-NATO Military Presence

Non-NATO members are barred from having an ongoing military presence in Greenland.

Greenland's Rights and Autonomy

WHAT RIGHTS DOES GREENLAND HAVE?

Respect for Self-Determination

The agreement says it respects Greenland's right to self-determination. Under the accord, the US must act in a way that respects Greenlandic society and the Greenlandic way of life.

Economic Aspects of the Pact

WHAT ARE ECONOMIC ASPECTS OF THE PACT?

Investment and Resource Sector Provisions

The agreement does not address US interests or investments into Greenland's mining and resources sector.

Restrictions on Foreign Investment

The deal bars investors from outside NATO member states, NATO partners or the European Union from having control or major influence over sensitive sectors in Greenland.

Screening of Investments

Greenland will screen investments to enforce those rules.

Next Steps and Implementation

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Parliamentary Approval

The parliaments of Greenland and Denmark must approve the agreement before it goes into effect.

Duration and Amendments

The pact has no end date and can be amended only by mutual consent.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Establishes two new U.S. military bases at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, and expands operations at Pituffik Space Base, granting U.S. overflight, landing and undersea rights throughout Greenland (elpais.com)
  • Reaffirms Denmark’s sovereignty and Greenland’s right to self‑determination, with a clause that any independent Greenland must remain NATO‑aligned and bars non‑NATO actors from military presence or controlling sensitive sectors (politifact.com)
  • Targets Arctic security: the deal supports greater NATO presence, enhances U.S. strategic posture in the Arctic, and prohibits external adversaries from influencing Greenland’s security or economy (atlanticcouncil.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the military aspects of the US-Greenland-Denmark security deal?
The deal allows the US to establish two new military bases in Greenland, expand the Pituffik Space Base, and grants flyover, landing, and undersea rights.
How does the agreement interact with NATO?
It supports a stronger NATO presence in the Arctic, requires Greenland to stay in NATO if independent, and bars non-NATO members from ongoing military presence.
Does the pact cover economic interests and investments?
The agreement does not specifically address US economic interests in Greenland, but restricts control of sensitive sectors to NATO and EU members or partners.
What rights does the agreement guarantee for Greenland?
It affirms Greenland's right to self-determination and requires US actions to respect Greenlandic society and way of life.
What is the approval process for the security deal?
Greenland and Denmark's parliaments must approve the deal before it takes effect; it is open-ended and amendable only by mutual consent.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for IMF to help Ukraine find some funds for next year, Zelenskiy says

IMF to help Ukraine find some funds for next year, Zelenskiy says

Image for Moldova's parliament approves 60-day state of emergency for energy, water supply

Moldova's parliament approves 60-day state of emergency for energy, water supply

Image for Airtel Money targets up to $9 billion valuation in London IPO, FT reports

Airtel Money targets up to $9 billion valuation in London IPO, FT reports

Image for Trump says he backs the idea of a ban on diesel exports

Trump says he backs the idea of a ban on diesel exports

Image for Trump warns in UN speech he could 'annihilate' Iran without peace deal

Trump warns in UN speech he could 'annihilate' Iran without peace deal

Image for Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-Meta testing a 'human concierge' for its new personal AI agent, Muse
Exclusive-Meta testing a 'human concierge' for its new personal AI agent, Muse
Image for Trump says US will keep buying Canadian potash, Belarus would sell at lower price
Trump says US will keep buying Canadian potash, Belarus would sell at lower price
Image for Austria's Raiffeisen Bank wins default judgment against Rasperia
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank wins default judgment against Rasperia
Image for Trump says Iran deal nearing, Tehran offers Hormuz reopening
Trump says Iran deal nearing, Tehran offers Hormuz reopening
Image for Exclusive-Nth Cycle inks $1 billion minerals offtake with Glencore ahead of public listing
Exclusive-Nth Cycle inks $1 billion minerals offtake with Glencore ahead of public listing
Image for EU renews Russia sanctions, drops Russian billionaires Usmanov and Fridman
EU renews Russia sanctions, drops Russian billionaires Usmanov and Fridman
Image for Ex-billionaire Benko convicted at Austrian retrial, sentence increased
Ex-billionaire Benko convicted at Austrian retrial, sentence increased
Image for France scales up targeted fuel price relief, says finance minister
France scales up targeted fuel price relief, says finance minister
Image for Exor launches €500 million share buyback as asset sales boost cash pile
Exor launches €500 million share buyback as asset sales boost cash pile
Image for Swiss finance minister and UBS boss face off ahead of capital decision
Swiss finance minister and UBS boss face off ahead of capital decision
Image for Explainer-What is in Brussels' 'Made in EU' law and why is Britain worried?
Explainer-What is in Brussels' 'Made in EU' law and why is Britain worried?
Image for F-16 fighter jet crashes at US air base in western Germany
F-16 fighter jet crashes at US air base in western Germany
View All Finance Posts