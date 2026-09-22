GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Trump says he backs the idea of a ban on diesel exports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Trump says he backs the idea of a ban on diesel exports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Markets Politics

Trump Endorses Diesel Export Ban to Address Record Energy Costs

US Policy Response to Soaring Diesel Prices

Background: Rising Diesel Prices and Global Conflicts

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he backed the idea of a ban on diesel exports, which some US politicians are calling for as a way to curb the soaring cost of energy.

Diesel prices have rallied in Europe and the US to record highs as wars in Iran and Ukraine sharply cut exports from some of the biggest producers such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump's Position on Diesel Exports

"I've said let's not send out the diesel. We make a lot of diesel ... I've called for it. I've called for it within my people," Trump told reporters ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Government Considerations and Political Support

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking at the same meeting, said the administration was examining whether such a ban was feasible and whether a full or partial ban would work.

Some Republican Senate candidates in the most competitive races for the November 3 mid-term elections this week called for administration to implement the export ban to try to alleviate high costs for Americans.

Impact of Ukrainian Attacks and Ongoing Discussions

Refining Sites and Diesel Prices

Trump said he and Zelenskiy would discuss Ukrainian attacks on refining sites in Russia.

"It is a serious hit on the Russians. It's also a serious hit on the price of diesel," said Trump, who also told reporters the two leaders would discuss working out a solution to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Prospects for Ending the Conflict

"I think it's going to happen," Trump said.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Ryan Patrick Jones;Editing by David Ljunggren)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump publicly endorses idea of banning U.S. diesel exports to help lower domestic energy prices
  • Global diesel prices are elevated due to reduced supplies from Russia, impacts of Ukraine conflict, sanctions, and Middle East unrest (axios.com)
  • U.S. diesel inventories are unusually low and net exports remain high, raising concerns about domestic supply and feasibility of an export ban (proxy.goincop1.workers.dev)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Donald Trump support a ban on diesel exports?
Trump supports a diesel export ban to help curb the soaring cost of energy in the US.
What is causing the rise in diesel prices globally?
Diesel prices are rising due to wars in Iran and Ukraine, leading to reduced exports from major producers.
Has the US administration decided on implementing a diesel export ban?
The administration is still examining the feasibility of a full or partial ban on diesel exports.
How might banning US diesel exports impact American consumers?
A ban could potentially alleviate high energy costs for Americans by increasing domestic fuel supply.
What impact do Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries have?
Ukrainian attacks on Russian refining sites have contributed to higher diesel prices.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

Image for Exclusive-Meta testing a 'human concierge' for its new personal AI agent, Muse

Exclusive-Meta testing a 'human concierge' for its new personal AI agent, Muse

Image for Trump says US will keep buying Canadian potash, Belarus would sell at lower price

Trump says US will keep buying Canadian potash, Belarus would sell at lower price

Image for Austria's Raiffeisen Bank wins default judgment against Rasperia

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank wins default judgment against Rasperia

Image for Trump says Iran deal nearing, Tehran offers Hormuz reopening

Trump says Iran deal nearing, Tehran offers Hormuz reopening

Image for Airtel Money aims for $8 billion-$9 billion London IPO, FT reports

Airtel Money aims for $8 billion-$9 billion London IPO, FT reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-Nth Cycle inks $1 billion minerals offtake with Glencore ahead of public listing
Exclusive-Nth Cycle inks $1 billion minerals offtake with Glencore ahead of public listing
Image for EU renews Russia sanctions, drops Russian billionaires Usmanov and Fridman
EU renews Russia sanctions, drops Russian billionaires Usmanov and Fridman
Image for Ex-billionaire Benko convicted at Austrian retrial, sentence increased
Ex-billionaire Benko convicted at Austrian retrial, sentence increased
Image for Moldova's parliament approves 60-day state of emergency for energy, water supply
Moldova's parliament approves 60-day state of emergency for energy, water supply
Image for France scales up targeted fuel price relief, says finance minister
France scales up targeted fuel price relief, says finance minister
Image for Exor launches €500 million share buyback as asset sales boost cash pile
Exor launches €500 million share buyback as asset sales boost cash pile
Image for Swiss finance minister and UBS boss face off ahead of capital decision
Swiss finance minister and UBS boss face off ahead of capital decision
Image for Explainer-What is in Brussels' 'Made in EU' law and why is Britain worried?
Explainer-What is in Brussels' 'Made in EU' law and why is Britain worried?
Image for F-16 fighter jet crashes at US air base in western Germany
F-16 fighter jet crashes at US air base in western Germany
Image for CD&R and Warburg Pincus in joint bid for Canaccord Wealth, sources say
CD&R and Warburg Pincus in joint bid for Canaccord Wealth, sources say
Image for Banks, telecoms weigh on FTSE 100; focus on US-Iran talks
Banks, telecoms weigh on FTSE 100; focus on US-Iran talks
Image for Oil prices rise on Trump timeline for Iran peace deal: after US elections
Oil prices rise on Trump timeline for Iran peace deal: after US elections
View All Finance Posts