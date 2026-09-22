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Trump says US will keep buying Canadian potash, Belarus would sell at lower price - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says US will keep buying Canadian potash, Belarus would sell at lower price

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Trump: US to Continue Canadian Potash Imports, Eyes Lower-Priced Belarus Option

US Potash Import Strategy and International Relations

Trump Comments on Potash Imports

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump, asked on Tuesday about a potential deal to purchase potash from Belarus, said the US would continue buying from Canada but Belarus would like to sell at a lower price.

Statements During Bilateral Meeting

"Belarus has a lot of potash, and our farmers need good prices," Trump told reporters during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"We'll continue to go with Canada, but Belarus would like to sell it for a much lower price," he said.

Implications for Trade and Diplomacy

Leverage in Trade Disputes

The proposed purchase, first floated by Trump on Monday, signals his willingness to use alternative suppliers as leverage in the trade disputes with Canada, which supplies the vast majority of US potash imports.

Impact on US-Belarus Relations

It could also mark a further thaw in Washington's relations with Belarus after the lifting of sanctions.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Gram Slattery, Ryan Patrick Jones and Daphne Psaledakis; writing by Bhargav Acharya;Editing by David Ljunggren)

Key Takeaways

  • The United States imports roughly 79% of its potash from Canada, underscoring deep agricultural dependency. (theworlddata.com)
  • Belarus has been removed from US sanctions lists—including its major potash producers—reviving its role as a potential low-cost supplier. (apnews.com)
  • Trump’s mention of Belarus as an alternative supplier appears designed to pressure Canada on pricing and reshape fertilizer supply negotiations. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US considering buying potash from Belarus?
The US may consider buying potash from Belarus because Belarus offers it at a much lower price compared to Canada.
What did Trump say about current US potash imports?
Trump stated that the US will continue to import potash from Canada, which is currently the main supplier.
How does the potash trade affect US farmers?
US farmers benefit from competitive potash prices, which can be influenced by sourcing options from Canada and Belarus.
What could the proposed Belarus deal mean for US-Canada trade relations?
The deal could be used as leverage in trade disputes with Canada, which currently supplies most US potash.

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