Trump: US to Continue Canadian Potash Imports, Eyes Lower-Priced Belarus Option

US Potash Import Strategy and International Relations

Trump Comments on Potash Imports

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump, asked on Tuesday about a potential deal to purchase potash from Belarus, said the US would continue buying from Canada but Belarus would like to sell at a lower price.

Statements During Bilateral Meeting

"Belarus has a lot of potash, and our farmers need good prices," Trump told reporters during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"We'll continue to go with Canada, but Belarus would like to sell it for a much lower price," he said.

Implications for Trade and Diplomacy

Leverage in Trade Disputes

The proposed purchase, first floated by Trump on Monday, signals his willingness to use alternative suppliers as leverage in the trade disputes with Canada, which supplies the vast majority of US potash imports.

Impact on US-Belarus Relations

It could also mark a further thaw in Washington's relations with Belarus after the lifting of sanctions.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Gram Slattery, Ryan Patrick Jones and Daphne Psaledakis; writing by Bhargav Acharya;Editing by David Ljunggren)