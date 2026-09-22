IMF to Support Ukraine With Aid Needed for Economic Stability Next Year

International Monetary Fund's Commitment to Ukraine's Financial Stability

Meeting Between President Zelenskiy and IMF Head Kristalina Georgieva

KYIV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will help Ukraine find part of the funding it needs to maintain financial and economic stability next year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday after meeting IMF head Kristalina Georgieva.

Ongoing War and Financial Challenges

With the war against Russia in its fifth year, securing financing for 2026 and 2027 remains a key challenge for Ukraine. The country needs about $52.6 billion in international financial aid for next year, officials said.

Importance of Macrofinancial Assistance

"The Russians are trying not only to destroy life itself, but also to disrupt the functioning of businesses and the state as much as possible. That is why macrofinancial assistance is especially important for us right now," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app, posting a video of his meeting with Georgieva.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Daniel Flynn)