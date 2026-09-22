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IMF to help Ukraine find some funds for next year, Zelenskiy says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IMF to help Ukraine find some funds for next year, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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IMF to Support Ukraine With Aid Needed for Economic Stability Next Year

International Monetary Fund's Commitment to Ukraine's Financial Stability

Meeting Between President Zelenskiy and IMF Head Kristalina Georgieva

KYIV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will help Ukraine find part of the funding it needs to maintain financial and economic stability next year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday after meeting IMF head Kristalina Georgieva.

Ongoing War and Financial Challenges

With the war against Russia in its fifth year, securing financing for 2026 and 2027 remains a key challenge for Ukraine. The country needs about $52.6 billion in international financial aid for next year, officials said.

Importance of Macrofinancial Assistance

"The Russians are trying not only to destroy life itself, but also to disrupt the functioning of businesses and the state as much as possible. That is why macrofinancial assistance is especially important for us right now," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app, posting a video of his meeting with Georgieva.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Key Takeaways

  • The IMF has approved a new four‑year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) worth about US $8.1 billion, with an initial disbursement of around US $1.5 billion already delivered and a further US $690 million recently released upon review completion. (imf.org)
  • Ukraine’s financing gap for 2026–29 amounts to roughly US $136.5 billion, with about US $52 billion needed for 2026 alone—funding sources include the EU’s Ukraine Support Loan, G7’s ERA initiative, bilateral and multilateral donors. (elibrary.imf.org)
  • Despite the prolonged war, Ukraine has largely maintained macroeconomic stability through IMF‑backed reforms and sustained external financing, though continued donor support remains vital. (imf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much international financial aid does Ukraine need for next year?
Ukraine needs about $52.6 billion in international financial aid for next year.
Who did President Zelenskiy meet to discuss financial aid?
President Zelenskiy met IMF head Kristalina Georgieva to discuss securing funding.
Why is macrofinancial assistance important for Ukraine now?
Macrofinancial assistance is crucial due to the ongoing war and efforts to disrupt businesses and the state's functioning.
What is the IMF's expected role in Ukraine's funding for next year?
The IMF will help Ukraine find part of the funding it needs to maintain financial and economic stability next year.

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