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EU renews Russia sanctions, drops Russian billionaires Usmanov and Fridman - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU renews Russia sanctions, drops Russian billionaires Usmanov and Fridman

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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EU Renews Russia Sanctions, Drops Usmanov and Fridman from Blacklist

EU Sanctions Renewal and Blacklist Changes

Agreement to Drop Billionaires from Sanctions List

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - EU envoys agreed to drop two billionaires from its Russian sanctions list and to roll over the remaining 3,000 individuals and entities for three years after Latvia dropped its veto, EU diplomats said on Tuesday.

Details of the Negotiation Process

EU envoys had earlier agreed to remove the Russian billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman in exchange for a three-year renewal but Latvia was the last holdout in an unusually fraught process. 

Latvia's Role and the Requirement for Unanimity

Sanctions require unanimity among EU countries to be approved and, previously, Russia designations were up for renewal every six months. Latvia ultimately abstained, diplomats said, which allowed the deal to pass.

Formal Adoption and Further Developments

The decision will only be formally adopted once a process known as a written procedure has been completed.

Background on the Push to Remove Usmanov and Fridman

Earlier this month, France shocked other EU members when it pushed for Russian-Uzbek metals tycoon Usmanov to be removed from EU sanctions, citing national security concerns. Luxembourg then demanded the same treatment for Fridman, who has launched a $16 billion claim against the country.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Usmanov and Fridman—sanctioned since 2022—were delisted as part of a package deal renewing broader Russia sanctions for 36 months (internazionale.it).
  • France, citing national security and reportedly linked to detained French nationals in Azerbaijan, led the push to remove Usmanov; Luxembourg followed with a demand for Fridman’s delisting amid a $16 billion arbitration claim (internazionale.it).
  • Latvia initially vetoed the plan, advocating a tougher stance on Russia, but abstained at the last minute—allowing the compromise to proceed through a written procedure (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Russian billionaires were removed from the EU sanctions list?
Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman were removed from the EU sanctions list.
How long will the renewed EU Russia sanctions last?
The EU renewed its Russia sanctions for three years.
Why was the EU sanctions renewal process unusually fraught?
Latvia held out on approving the renewal, delaying the process until it ultimately abstained.
What must happen before the EU sanctions decision is finalized?
A written procedure must be completed before formal adoption of the decision.

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