EU Renews Russia Sanctions, Drops Usmanov and Fridman from Blacklist

EU Sanctions Renewal and Blacklist Changes

Agreement to Drop Billionaires from Sanctions List

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - EU envoys agreed to drop two billionaires from its Russian sanctions list and to roll over the remaining 3,000 individuals and entities for three years after Latvia dropped its veto, EU diplomats said on Tuesday.

Details of the Negotiation Process

EU envoys had earlier agreed to remove the Russian billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman in exchange for a three-year renewal but Latvia was the last holdout in an unusually fraught process.

Latvia's Role and the Requirement for Unanimity

Sanctions require unanimity among EU countries to be approved and, previously, Russia designations were up for renewal every six months. Latvia ultimately abstained, diplomats said, which allowed the deal to pass.

Formal Adoption and Further Developments

The decision will only be formally adopted once a process known as a written procedure has been completed.

Background on the Push to Remove Usmanov and Fridman

Earlier this month, France shocked other EU members when it pushed for Russian-Uzbek metals tycoon Usmanov to be removed from EU sanctions, citing national security concerns. Luxembourg then demanded the same treatment for Fridman, who has launched a $16 billion claim against the country.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Xevi Fontdegloria)