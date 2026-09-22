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Moldova's parliament approves 60-day state of emergency for energy, water supply - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moldova's parliament approves 60-day state of emergency for energy, water supply

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Moldova Enacts 60-Day State of Emergency for Energy, Water Supply

Parliament Approves Emergency Measures Amid Supply Concerns

Background and Decision

CHISINAU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Parliament in Moldova approved the introduction of a 60-day state of emergency for energy and water supplies on Tuesday, enabling the pro-European government to act quickly to guard against shortages in supply.

Voting Results

Members voted 54-20 in favour of the measure, to take effect on September 26. Twenty-two deputies failed to vote.

Government's Rationale

Prime Minister Vasile Tofan told the chamber emergency measures were necessary to enable the government to adopt measures before any crises in supply occurred in the country lying between Ukraine and Romania.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Ron Popeski, editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Parliament vote: 54 in favour, 20 against, 22 abstentions; measure effective from September 26.
  • Government transitions from a 30‑day alert declared July 28 to a 60‑day state of emergency to empower rapid interventions (moldpres.md).
  • Context: earlier states of alert were applied to counter energy and water supply risks; regional instability and infrastructure threats prompted escalation (cnmc.gov.md)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Moldova declare a state of emergency for energy and water supply?
The Moldovan government enacted the state of emergency to allow for swift actions that guard against potential energy and water supply shortages.
How long will the state of emergency last in Moldova?
The state of emergency will be in effect for 60 days, starting from September 26.
Who approved the state of emergency in Moldova?
The Moldovan parliament approved the state of emergency, with 54 members voting in favor and 20 against.
What powers does the state of emergency give Moldova’s government?
The state of emergency allows the government to adopt emergency measures before any supply crises occur.
Which regions does this state of emergency affect?
The state of emergency applies nationally across Moldova, a country between Ukraine and Romania.

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