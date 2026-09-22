Moldova Enacts 60-Day State of Emergency for Energy, Water Supply

Parliament Approves Emergency Measures Amid Supply Concerns

Background and Decision

CHISINAU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Parliament in Moldova approved the introduction of a 60-day state of emergency for energy and water supplies on Tuesday, enabling the pro-European government to act quickly to guard against shortages in supply.

Voting Results

Members voted 54-20 in favour of the measure, to take effect on September 26. Twenty-two deputies failed to vote.

Government's Rationale

Prime Minister Vasile Tofan told the chamber emergency measures were necessary to enable the government to adopt measures before any crises in supply occurred in the country lying between Ukraine and Romania.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Ron Popeski, editing by Chris Reese)