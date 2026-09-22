Joanne Wilson to Leave WPP and Join Diageo as Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Wilson's Transition from WPP to Diageo

Announcement of Joanne Wilson's Departure

Sept 22 (Reuters) - WPP CFO Joanne Wilson is set to leave Britain's biggest advertising group to become finance chief of Guinness-maker Diageo, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Details of the Appointment

Diageo was finalising Wilson's appointment and could announce the move as early as Wednesday, the report said.

Responses from Diageo and WPP

Diageo declined to comment, while WPP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Leadership Changes at Diageo

Wilson would replace Nik Jhangiani, who is expected to leave the spirits maker, according to Sky News.

Reunion with Dave Lewis

The move would also reunite Wilson with Diageo CEO Dave Lewis, a former colleague from her time at Tesco.

Strategic Plans at Diageo

Last month, Lewis unveiled a $1 billion cost-cutting plan, saying the world's largest spirits maker must adapt to a prolonged period of weak growth.

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)