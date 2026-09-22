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WPP finance chief Joanne Wilson to become Diageo CFO, Sky News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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WPP finance chief Joanne Wilson to become Diageo CFO, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Finance Executive Moves Corporate News

Joanne Wilson to Leave WPP and Join Diageo as Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Wilson's Transition from WPP to Diageo

Announcement of Joanne Wilson's Departure

Sept 22 (Reuters) - WPP CFO Joanne Wilson is set to leave Britain's biggest advertising group to become finance chief of Guinness-maker Diageo, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Details of the Appointment

Diageo was finalising Wilson's appointment and could announce the move as early as Wednesday, the report said.

Responses from Diageo and WPP

Diageo declined to comment, while WPP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Leadership Changes at Diageo

Wilson would replace Nik Jhangiani, who is expected to leave the spirits maker, according to Sky News.

Reunion with Dave Lewis

The move would also reunite Wilson with Diageo CEO Dave Lewis, a former colleague from her time at Tesco.

Strategic Plans at Diageo

Last month, Lewis unveiled a $1 billion cost-cutting plan, saying the world's largest spirits maker must adapt to a prolonged period of weak growth.

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Joanne Wilson will leave WPP to become Diageo CFO, as Sky News reported — Diageo is finalising the appointment and may announce it as early as Wednesday.
  • Wilson would replace current CFO Nik Jhangiani, who was appointed in autumn 2024 following Lavanya Chandrashekar’s departure (sec.gov).
  • Her move reunites her with Diageo CEO Dave Lewis from their time at Tesco, and comes amid Diageo’s $1 billion cost‑cutting plan to navigate slow growth.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Joanne Wilson?
Joanne Wilson is the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of WPP and is reportedly set to become the CFO of Diageo.
Which position will Joanne Wilson fill at Diageo?
Joanne Wilson will become the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Diageo, replacing Nik Jhangiani.
When could Diageo announce Joanne Wilson's appointment?
Diageo could announce Joanne Wilson's appointment as soon as Wednesday, according to Sky News.
Will Joanne Wilson reunite with any former colleagues at Diageo?
Yes, she will reunite with CEO Dave Lewis, a former colleague from her time at Tesco.
What recent cost-cutting measures has Diageo announced?
Diageo CEO Dave Lewis unveiled a $1 billion cost-cutting plan to address weak growth.

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