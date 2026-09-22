Joanne Wilson to Leave WPP and Join Diageo as Chief Financial Officer
Joanne Wilson's Transition from WPP to Diageo
Announcement of Joanne Wilson's Departure
Sept 22 (Reuters) - WPP CFO Joanne Wilson is set to leave Britain's biggest advertising group to become finance chief of Guinness-maker Diageo, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
Details of the Appointment
Diageo was finalising Wilson's appointment and could announce the move as early as Wednesday, the report said.
Responses from Diageo and WPP
Diageo declined to comment, while WPP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
Leadership Changes at Diageo
Wilson would replace Nik Jhangiani, who is expected to leave the spirits maker, according to Sky News.
Reunion with Dave Lewis
The move would also reunite Wilson with Diageo CEO Dave Lewis, a former colleague from her time at Tesco.
Strategic Plans at Diageo
Last month, Lewis unveiled a $1 billion cost-cutting plan, saying the world's largest spirits maker must adapt to a prolonged period of weak growth.
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)