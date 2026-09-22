Airtel Money Targets $8-9 Billion Valuation in Planned London IPO
Airtel Money's London IPO Plans and Valuation Goals
IPO Filing and Expected Valuation
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa's Airtel Money is expected to file paperwork for its initial public offering to the London Stock Exchange as soon as Wednesday, aiming for a valuation of $8 billion to $9 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people briefed on the plans.
Capital Raising Objectives
The company is looking to raise at least $800 million from investors, the report said.
Verification and Reporting
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Sathvi G Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)