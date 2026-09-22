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Airtel Money aims for $8 billion-$9 billion London IPO, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airtel Money aims for $8 billion-$9 billion London IPO, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Airtel Money Targets $8-9 Billion Valuation in Planned London IPO

Airtel Money's London IPO Plans and Valuation Goals

IPO Filing and Expected Valuation

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa's Airtel Money is expected to file paperwork for its initial public offering to the London Stock Exchange as soon as Wednesday, aiming for a valuation of $8 billion to $9 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people briefed on the plans.

Capital Raising Objectives

The company is looking to raise at least $800 million from investors, the report said.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(Reporting by Sathvi G Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • Airtel Money’s IPO target lowered: now seeking at least $800 million vs prior $1.5–2 billion plan, valuation revised down to $8–9 billion from about $10 billion (lse.co.uk)
  • Strong operational momentum: Airtel Money had 54.1 million customers, mobile‑money revenue of $1.355 billion (+36 % reported), and processed $196 billion in transactions in FY 2025/26 (cdn-webportal.airtelstream.net)
  • IPO timing uncertain but expected in H2 2026: company remains committed to listing in London amid volatile markets and investor demand (earningscalls.dev)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Airtel Money's expected valuation for its London IPO?
Airtel Money is aiming for a valuation of $8 billion to $9 billion in its planned London IPO.
How much is Airtel Money looking to raise from the IPO?
Airtel Money is seeking to raise at least $800 million from investors in the IPO.
When is Airtel Money expected to file paperwork for the IPO?
Airtel Money is expected to file its IPO paperwork as soon as Wednesday, according to the report.
Where will Airtel Money be listed?
Airtel Money plans to list on the London Stock Exchange.

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