UN Urges Swift Action to Prevent 'Silent Gaza' in Cuba Amid US Restrictions
UN Condemnation of US Measures and Call for International Response
Recent US Measures Against Cuba
Aug 6 (Reuters) - United Nations human rights experts on Thursday condemned recent measures against Cuba by the United States and urged the international community to act quickly to avoid a "silent Gaza" from unfolding on the island.
Humanitarian Concerns and Rights to Life
"Food must never be used as an instrument of political pressure. Measures that knowingly deprive a population of the means to survive strike at the most basic guarantees of the rights to life and diminish the core of human dignity," the experts said.
Reporting and Editorial Oversight
(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)