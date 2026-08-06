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UN rights experts urge action to avert 'silent Gaza' in Cuba - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UN rights experts urge action to avert 'silent Gaza' in Cuba

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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UN Urges Swift Action to Prevent 'Silent Gaza' in Cuba Amid US Restrictions

UN Condemnation of US Measures and Call for International Response

Recent US Measures Against Cuba

Aug 6 (Reuters) - United Nations human rights experts on Thursday condemned recent measures against Cuba by the United States and urged the international community to act quickly to avoid a "silent Gaza" from unfolding on the island.

Humanitarian Concerns and Rights to Life

"Food must never be used as an instrument of political pressure. Measures that knowingly deprive a population of the means to survive strike at the most basic guarantees of the rights to life and diminish the core of human dignity," the experts said.

Reporting and Editorial Oversight

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • UN experts warn US fuel blockade and sanctions against Cuba threaten civilian survival and violate international law (aa.com.tr)
  • Experts demand revocation of extraterritorial US executive orders and call on states not to validate coercive measures (en.granma.cu)
  • Comparison to Gaza underscores urgency: food and fuel must not be used as political leverage to the detriment of basic human dignity (un.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What actions did UN human rights experts condemn regarding Cuba?
UN experts condemned recent US measures against Cuba that restrict access to essential goods, warning of a humanitarian crisis.
Why do the UN experts reference a 'silent Gaza' in relation to Cuba?
They warn that ongoing restrictions could create a crisis in Cuba similar to Gaza, with severe deprivation and threats to human rights.
What action do UN experts urge from the international community?
The experts call for swift international action to prevent humanitarian consequences resulting from measures imposed on Cuba.

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