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Canada's Carney calls for stronger ties with France in face of new global threats - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Canada's Carney calls for stronger ties with France in face of new global threats

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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Canada Calls for Stronger Ties With France on Global Security and Space

Canada and France Strengthen Cooperation Amid Global Threats

By Fergal Smith

Joint Initiatives in Space and Defense

TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday called for stronger ties with France in the face of new global threats. 

Collaboration Between Space Agencies

France and Canada have tasked their space agencies and defense ministries to jointly develop space launch systems and ground reception facilities, Carney said.

Press Conference in Saint Pierre and Miquelon

He was speaking in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in the French territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Carney and Macron committed to joint development of space launch systems and ground reception facilities, expanding cooperation in aerospace, quantum, satellites, and supercomputing (pm.gc.ca).
  • This initiative builds on the June 12 General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA), enhancing secure information exchange for defence, space, cybersecurity, AI, and maritime systems (pm.gc.ca).
  • The meeting in Saint‑Pierre‑et‑Miquelon underscores Canada’s strategic pivot toward Europe amid strained U.S. ties and aims to diversify cooperation in energy, critical minerals, and advanced technologies (calgary.citynews.ca).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Canada's Mark Carney call for during his press conference?
Mark Carney called for stronger ties between Canada and France in response to new global threats.
Which areas are Canada and France collaborating on?
Canada and France are collaborating in the development of space launch systems and ground reception facilities.
Who participated in the joint press conference?
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron participated in the press conference.
Where was the press conference held?
The press conference was held in Saint Pierre and Miquelon, a French territory.

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