Canada Calls for Stronger Ties With France on Global Security and Space
Canada and France Strengthen Cooperation Amid Global Threats
By Fergal Smith
Joint Initiatives in Space and Defense
TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday called for stronger ties with France in the face of new global threats.
Collaboration Between Space Agencies
France and Canada have tasked their space agencies and defense ministries to jointly develop space launch systems and ground reception facilities, Carney said.
Press Conference in Saint Pierre and Miquelon
He was speaking in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in the French territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Edmund Klamann)