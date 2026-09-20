Trump Administration Set to Sanction International Criminal Court: WSJ
Sanctions Against the International Criminal Court
Overview of the Planned Sanctions
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is preparing to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing officials.
Details of the Sanctions
The sanctions would forbid most transactions with the ICC after a grace period of six to seven months, the report said, citing documents viewed by the Journal.
Verification and Reporting
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru)