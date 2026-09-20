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Trump administration prepares to sanction the International Criminal Court, WSJ reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Trump administration prepares to sanction the International Criminal Court, WSJ reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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Finance Banking Sanctions Politics International Relations

Trump Administration Set to Sanction International Criminal Court: WSJ

Sanctions Against the International Criminal Court

Overview of the Planned Sanctions

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is preparing to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing officials. 

Details of the Sanctions

The sanctions would forbid most transactions with the ICC after a grace period of six to seven months, the report said, citing documents viewed by the Journal. 

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. 

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What action is the Trump administration planning against the ICC?
The Trump administration is preparing to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
What will the proposed sanctions on the ICC include?
The sanctions would forbid most transactions with the ICC after a grace period of six to seven months.
How long is the grace period for the ICC sanctions?
The reported grace period before sanctions take effect is six to seven months.
Who reported the possible sanctions against the ICC?
The possible sanctions were reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing officials and documents.

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