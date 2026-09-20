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Two dead in Moscow region, drones hit oil refinery in Russian capital - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two dead in Moscow region, drones hit oil refinery in Russian capital

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits Moscow Oil Refinery, Two Dead in Region

Major Drone Assault and Its Impact on Moscow Region

Overview of the Attack

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Two people died in one of the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks on the Moscow region and an oil refinery in Russia's capital was hit, authorities said on Sunday, as Russia enters the final day of parliamentary elections.

Ongoing Energy Infrastructure Strikes

Ukraine and Russia have continued attacks on each other's energy infrastructure despite an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Monday that they had agreed to stop.

Russian Defense and Response

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel that the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks had been thwarted, with Russia downing more than 1,600 drones since Saturday, including 450 headed for Moscow.

Damage to Oil Refinery and City

Several drones reached the premises of the oil refinery and one hit an apartment, Sobyanin said, adding there were no casualties in the city.

"The unprecedented attack was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections," he said. "The adversary failed to achieve this."

Eyewitness Accounts and Damage Assessment

Reuters witnesses heard blasts in Moscow and saw plumes of smoke billowing from the site of the Moscow refinery. The scale of any damage to the facility was not immediately known.

Consequences for Russian Oil and Fuel Supply

Ukrainian strikes have knocked out a significant part of Russia's oil refining capacity, triggering oil product shortages, fuel price increases and long queues at filling stations in many regions across the country's 11 time zones.

Moscow Refinery Output

The Moscow plant, which has been targeted multiple times, processed 11.6 million metric tons of oil in 2024, producing 2.9 million tons of gasoline and 3.2 million tons of diesel, the latest available data shows.

Official Statements and Civilian Impact

Ukraine has not commented on the attacks. Both sides say they do not target civilians.

Evacuations and Regional Response

In the wider Moscow region, in addition to the two deaths, 400 people, including 70 children, were evacuated from a 21-storey apartment block in the Ramenskoye district and a number of homes were damaged, said Governor Andrei ​Vorobyov.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru, Reuters bureaux; Editing by Lincoln Feast and William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • Over the weekend, Moscow shot down more than 1,600 Ukrainian drones, including 450 targeting the capital, marking one of the largest barrage attempts ever recorded. citeturn0search??
  • Two individuals were killed and 400 people—including 70 children—were evacuated from a 21‑storey block in Ramenskoye after the drones caused damage in the Moscow region. citeturn0search??
  • The Gazprom Neft‑operated Moscow oil refinery, already shut down by June drone strikes, was hit again amid the attacks; repairs are expected to take at least six months, extending offline status into 2027. (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Moscow region drone attack?
Two people died in the Moscow region following a major Ukrainian drone attack.
Was the Moscow oil refinery damaged in the drone attack?
The extent of damage to the Moscow oil refinery was not immediately known, but the facility was struck during the attack.
How many drones were reportedly downed by Russian authorities?
According to Moscow's mayor, more than 1,600 drones were shot down since Saturday, including 450 headed for Moscow.
Were civilians evacuated following the attack?
Yes, 400 people, including 70 children, were evacuated from an apartment block in the Ramenskoye district.
What was the reported aim of the drone attack according to Russian authorities?
Officials stated the attack was aimed at disrupting the ongoing Russian parliamentary elections.

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