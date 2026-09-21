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US spirits maker Sazerac launches takeover bid for Germany's Berentzen - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US spirits maker Sazerac launches takeover bid for Germany's Berentzen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Sazerac Offers €5.55/Share in Bid to Acquire Germany’s Berentzen

Sazerac’s Takeover Bid for Berentzen: Details and Implications

Overview of the Acquisition Offer

Sept 21 (Reuters) - US spirits maker Sazerac on Monday launched a takeover offer for all shares of beverage firm Berentzen for €5.55 ($6.37) apiece, which is supported by Berentzen's supervisory and executive boards. 

Background on Berentzen and Sazerac

Berentzen’s Position in the Market

The German schnapps maker confirmed talks over a potential takeover by privately held Sazerac on Thursday. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company has been focused on buying young brands and underperforming labels from large conglomerates to expand beyond its domestic market.

Share Price and Delisting Plans

On Friday, Berentzen closed at €4.53 per share. The company is to be delisted following the acquisition, which Sazerac expects to close during the fourth quarter.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8715 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Sazerac is paying a premium over Berentzen’s last share price of €4.53 on Sept. 18—about 22.5% higher
  • The acquisition aligns with Sazerac’s pattern of buying underperforming brands and expanding its global footprint
  • Sazerac continues its growth momentum domestically too: in August 2026 it acquired Garrard County Distilling, boosting its production capacity in Kentucky

Frequently Asked Questions

What company is making a takeover bid for Berentzen?
US spirits maker Sazerac has launched a takeover offer for all shares of Germany's Berentzen.
How much is Sazerac offering per Berentzen share?
Sazerac is offering €5.55 (about $6.37) per Berentzen share.
Who supports Sazerac's takeover offer for Berentzen?
Berentzen's supervisory and executive boards both support Sazerac's takeover offer.
When is the Sazerac-Berentzen acquisition expected to close?
The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter.
What will happen to Berentzen after the acquisition?
Berentzen is expected to be delisted from the stock exchange following the acquisition.

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