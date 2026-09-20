Russian Drone Strike on Kyiv Region Leaves Four Dead, Including Children

Details of the Drone Attack and Its Aftermath

Rising Death Toll and Victims

KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The death toll from an overnight Russian attack on the Kyiv region rose to four, including three children, Kyiv regional authorities said on Sunday.

Family Tragedy in Kyiv Region

A mother and her two 3-year-old children were killed in Ukraine's Kyiv region when a Russian drone strike hit a private home, the emergency service said.

Separate Incident Claims Another Child

Kyiv region governor Tymur Tkachanko said a girl died in hospital after a separate drone strike in another district.

Extent of Damage Across Kyiv Region

Tkachenko said the region endured more than a day of hostile attacks, with 31 sites damaged in five districts.

Fastiv District: The Hardest Hit

The southwestern Fastiv district sustained the most damage, with 24 sites hit, including homes, industrial and utility buildings, the grounds of an agricultural enterprise and vehicles, he added.

Ongoing Drone Attacks in Kyiv Region

Russia has been attacking the capital Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv region with drones continually in recent weeks.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by William Mallard and Lincoln Feast.)