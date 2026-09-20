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Russian drone attack kills three children and a woman in Kyiv region - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian drone attack kills three children and a woman in Kyiv region

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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Russian Drone Strike on Kyiv Region Leaves Four Dead, Including Children

Details of the Drone Attack and Its Aftermath

Rising Death Toll and Victims

KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The death toll from an overnight Russian attack on the Kyiv region rose to four, including three children, Kyiv regional authorities said on Sunday.

Family Tragedy in Kyiv Region

A mother and her two 3-year-old children were killed in Ukraine's Kyiv region when a Russian drone strike hit a private home, the emergency service said.

Separate Incident Claims Another Child

Kyiv region governor Tymur Tkachanko said a girl died in hospital after a separate drone strike in another district.

Extent of Damage Across Kyiv Region

Tkachenko said the region endured more than a day of hostile attacks, with 31 sites damaged in five districts.

Fastiv District: The Hardest Hit

The southwestern Fastiv district sustained the most damage, with 24 sites hit, including homes, industrial and utility buildings, the grounds of an agricultural enterprise and vehicles, he added.

Ongoing Drone Attacks in Kyiv Region

Russia has been attacking the capital Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv region with drones continually in recent weeks.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by William Mallard and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Drone attacks in Kyiv region continue to escalate, striking residential areas and causing civilian casualties—including children.
  • On September 20, 2026, at least four civilians were killed, including three 3‑year‑old children and a mother; another child died later in hospital.
  • In recent weeks, Russia has intensified drone assaults on Kyiv and surrounding areas, damaging homes, utilities, and industrial facilities—a pattern corroborated by UN data showing rising civilian harm from long‑range weapons.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Russian drone attack on Kyiv region?
Four people, including three children and a woman, were killed in the overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv region.
What areas in Kyiv region were most affected by the drone strikes?
The southwestern Fastiv district sustained the most damage, with 24 sites hit, including homes, industrial buildings, and vehicles.
Were the victims of the Russian drone attack civilians?
Yes, the victims included a mother with her two 3-year-old children and another girl, all civilians.
How many sites were damaged in the Kyiv region during the attack?
A total of 31 sites were damaged in five separate districts of the Kyiv region.
Has there been a pattern of drone attacks in Kyiv recently?
Yes, Russia has been attacking Kyiv and the surrounding region with drones continually in recent weeks.

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