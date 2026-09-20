Russian Drone Strike on Kyiv Region Leaves Four Dead, Including Children
Details of the Drone Attack and Its Aftermath
Rising Death Toll and Victims
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The death toll from an overnight Russian attack on the Kyiv region rose to four, including three children, Kyiv regional authorities said on Sunday.
Family Tragedy in Kyiv Region
A mother and her two 3-year-old children were killed in Ukraine's Kyiv region when a Russian drone strike hit a private home, the emergency service said.
Separate Incident Claims Another Child
Kyiv region governor Tymur Tkachanko said a girl died in hospital after a separate drone strike in another district.
Extent of Damage Across Kyiv Region
Tkachenko said the region endured more than a day of hostile attacks, with 31 sites damaged in five districts.
Fastiv District: The Hardest Hit
The southwestern Fastiv district sustained the most damage, with 24 sites hit, including homes, industrial and utility buildings, the grounds of an agricultural enterprise and vehicles, he added.
Ongoing Drone Attacks in Kyiv Region
Russia has been attacking the capital Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv region with drones continually in recent weeks.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by William Mallard and Lincoln Feast.)