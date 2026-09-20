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France vows response after Iran closes language centre in Tehran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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Diplomacy International Relations Middle East Europe UN

France Promises Response After Iran Shuts French Language Centre in Tehran

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Closure of French Language Centre

By John Irish

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France will summon Iran's ambassador and take appropriate measures in response after Iranian authorities sealed a French language centre affiliated with its embassy in Tehran, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. 

French Foreign Ministry's Reaction

"This new attack against France’s cultural presence in Iran, following the assault on two staff members of the French embassy last July, is unjustifiable and unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said in a statement.

Background of France-Iran Relations

Ties between the two countries have been strained for years over Iran's nuclear programme and Tehran detaining several French nationals.

Recent Developments in Diplomatic Relations

Although the relationship had improved after their release and Paris distanced itself from the US war against Iran, the situation worsened over the summer after two of its diplomats were arrested and subsequently expelled. France reciprocated.

Details of the Centre's Closure

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported earlier on Sunday that authorities had closed the French language centre following a judicial order from the Tehran prosecutor's office. 

Iran Cites Security Concerns

The centre operated for years under the cover of foreign-language teaching despite repeated warnings to obtain a licence, authorities said, accusing it of activities against Iranian culture and national security, including identifying and building networks as well as facilitating the departure of skilled Iranians from the country.

France's Response to Allegations

France has previously dismissed such allegations, saying there had been a ​pattern of intimidation in ​recent months as Paris ⁠sought to increase its support for, and contacts with, Iran's civil society following a crackdown on protests at the start of this year.

Social Media Dispute and Ministerial Exchange

Diplomats said Iran has also been irked by a recent social media post from France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, which triggered protests across the country.

In response on Friday, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, called the post "crocodile tears" and accused Paris of slaughtering 1.5 million Algerians during the war of independence.

"Your silence when the U.S. massacred our schoolkids said it all," he said, referring to a strike in Iran that Tehran believes the US was responsible for.

Upcoming Diplomatic Meeting

The two ministers are set to meet on Tuesday on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

(Reporting by John Irish at the United Nations in New YorkEditing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran closed the French‑affiliated language centre in Tehran, citing 'illegal activities' and lack of licensing, accusing it of undermining Iranian‑Islamic culture and facilitating elite departures (rtl.fr).
  • France condemned the closure as an unjustified attack on its cultural presence and announced it will summon Iran’s ambassador and take “appropriate measures” in response (publicnow.com).
  • This incident compounds tensions following the July detention and physical assault of two French diplomats in Tehran, and France’s earlier retaliatory expulsion of two Iranian diplomats (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Iran close the French language centre in Tehran?
Iranian authorities cited security concerns and accused the centre of activities against national security, including building networks and facilitating skilled Iranians' departure.
How is France responding to the closure of its language centre in Tehran?
France will summon Iran's ambassador and take appropriate measures following the closure, considering it unjustifiable and an attack on France's cultural presence.
What recent incidents have strained France–Iran relations?
Relations worsened after two French diplomats were arrested and expelled, and recent social media statements by France's foreign minister have further escalated tensions.
What security accusations did Iran make against the French centre?
Iran accused the centre of operating without a proper license, conducting activities against Iranian culture and security, and helping skilled Iranians leave the country.
Who are the key diplomatic figures mentioned in the France–Iran dispute?
France's foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi are the primary figures, set to meet at the United Nations.

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