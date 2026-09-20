Zelenskiy, Trump to Meet in New York During UN Assembly for Peace Talks

Key Developments in Ukraine-US Peace Negotiations

Leaders Agree to Meet at UN General Assembly

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had spoken with US President Donald Trump and the two agreed to meet in New York for talks that "could change a lot" in terms of finding a resolution to the 4-1/2-year-old war with Russia.

The two leaders will be in New York in the coming week for the UN General Assembly.

Diplomatic Momentum and Expectations

"We agreed to meet in New York, and this meeting could change a lot. There is diplomatic momentum," Zelenskiy wrote on the X social media platform.

US Support and Recent Diplomatic Visits

Zelenskiy said he thanked Trump for this month's visit to Kyiv by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Prioritizing the Peace Track

"The peace track is our number-one priority," he said.

Focus Areas for De-escalation

"There are ideas for de-escalation steps and for addressing fundamental security issues – energy security, food security, and the protection of human life," he said.

"We are working together with the American team and are ready to take really serious steps."

Sanctions and Legislative Support

Zelenskiy again thanked Trump for signing into law the Russian sanctions bill championed by the late US Senator Lindsey Graham.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru and Ron Popeski; Editing by Toby Chopra and Edmund Klamann)