GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he and Trump agree to meet in New York - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he and Trump agree to meet in New York

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics International Relations Ukraine United States UN

Zelenskiy, Trump to Meet in New York During UN Assembly for Peace Talks

Key Developments in Ukraine-US Peace Negotiations

Leaders Agree to Meet at UN General Assembly

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had spoken with US President Donald Trump and the two agreed to meet in New York for talks that "could change a lot" in terms of finding a resolution to the 4-1/2-year-old war with Russia.

The two leaders will be in New York in the coming week for the UN General Assembly. 

Diplomatic Momentum and Expectations

"We agreed to meet in New York, and this meeting could change a lot. There is diplomatic momentum," Zelenskiy wrote on the X social media platform.

US Support and Recent Diplomatic Visits

Zelenskiy said he thanked Trump for this month's visit to Kyiv by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Prioritizing the Peace Track

"The peace track is our number-one priority," he said.

Focus Areas for De-escalation

"There are ideas for de-escalation steps and for addressing fundamental security issues – energy security, food security, and the protection of human life," he said.

"We are working together with the American team and are ready to take really serious steps."

Sanctions and Legislative Support

Zelenskiy again thanked Trump for signing into law the Russian sanctions bill championed by the late US Senator Lindsey Graham.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru and Ron Popeski; Editing by Toby Chopra and Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy expressed optimism about ‘diplomatic momentum’ and highlighted U.S. envoys’ recent visit to Kyiv as a positive sign in the peace process (reutersconnect.com)
  • The meeting is set to occur during next week’s UN General Assembly in New York, offering a high‑profile opportunity for de‑escalation focused on energy, food, and human security (apnews.com)
  • Zelenskiy thanked Trump for recently signing new sanctions legislation, reflecting cooperation on widening U.S. pressure against Russia (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What will Zelenskiy and Trump discuss at their meeting in New York?
They will discuss peace negotiations and steps toward resolving the Ukraine-Russia conflict, as well as key security issues.
Why is the meeting between Zelenskiy and Trump significant?
The meeting is seen as having potential to make substantial progress on the 4-1/2-year-old war between Ukraine and Russia.
When and where will the Zelenskiy-Trump meeting take place?
The meeting will occur in New York during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.
What recent actions did Trump take regarding Ukraine?
Trump signed into law a sanctions bill against Russia and sent envoys to Kyiv earlier this month.
What are the main priorities of the Ukraine-US talks?
The priorities include de-escalation, energy security, food security, and the protection of human life.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Macron, Carney pledge closer ties in Atlantic island meeting amid strains with Trump

Macron, Carney pledge closer ties in Atlantic island meeting amid strains with Trump

Image for Trump administration prepares to sanction the International Criminal Court, WSJ reports

Trump administration prepares to sanction the International Criminal Court, WSJ reports

Image for Canada's Carney calls for stronger ties with France in face of new global threats

Canada's Carney calls for stronger ties with France in face of new global threats

Image for Russian drone attack kills three children and a woman in Kyiv region, Ukraine says

Russian drone attack kills three children and a woman in Kyiv region, Ukraine says

Image for Germany's far-right AfD leads race in north-east state, exit poll shows

Germany's far-right AfD leads race in north-east state, exit poll shows

Image for Far left ahead in Berlin state election, exit polls show

Far left ahead in Berlin state election, exit polls show

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russia votes in wartime election as drones strike Moscow
Russia votes in wartime election as drones strike Moscow
Image for Russian exiles cast votes to voice dissent to Putin and Ukraine war
Russian exiles cast votes to voice dissent to Putin and Ukraine war
Image for Three dead in Moscow region, drones hit oil refinery in Russian capital
Three dead in Moscow region, drones hit oil refinery in Russian capital
Image for Cricket-Fleming puts England identity at heart of test rebuild
Cricket-Fleming puts England identity at heart of test rebuild
Image for Italy to ban veils in schools, limit foreign students per class, Meloni says
Italy to ban veils in schools, limit foreign students per class, Meloni says
Image for Iran seals French language centre in Tehran, accuses it of illegal activities
Iran seals French language centre in Tehran, accuses it of illegal activities
Image for Palestinian gunman shoots dead Israeli in the West Bank, soldiers kill motorist
Palestinian gunman shoots dead Israeli in the West Bank, soldiers kill motorist
Image for European Commissioner discussed EU-Israel relationship, Gaza with Israeli minister
European Commissioner discussed EU-Israel relationship, Gaza with Israeli minister
Image for Chile's Bachelet withdraws from race to lead UN
Chile's Bachelet withdraws from race to lead UN
Image for Iraqi court opens trial of six French Islamic State suspects
Iraqi court opens trial of six French Islamic State suspects
Image for World leaders return to UN amid wars in Middle East and Ukraine
World leaders return to UN amid wars in Middle East and Ukraine
Image for Rugby-England’s record winning streak ends as Canada earn 26-26 draw
Rugby-England’s record winning streak ends as Canada earn 26-26 draw
View All Headlines Posts