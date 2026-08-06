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Lithuania says Russia could use Ukrainian drones against Baltic region - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lithuania says Russia could use Ukrainian drones against Baltic region

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics security Russia Baltic States

Lithuania: Russia Could Use Ukrainian Drones for Provocations in Baltic

Concerns Over Russian False Flag Operations in the Baltic Region

Intelligence Warnings and Ministerial Statements

VILNIUS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Lithuanian intelligence officials believe Russia is considering using captured Ukrainian-made drones to stage provocations against the Baltic region, Lithuanian Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas said on Thursday.

Leaders of Poland and the three Baltic states have warned that Russia is considering an attack or sabotage against their countries as a way to shift the focus of the Ukraine war and reduce support for Kyiv.

False Flag Operations and NATO Support

"We are talking about a false flag operation, using a false Ukrainian drone ... One of the goals is for NATO to waver and decrease support to Ukraine. I can assure this will not happen," Kaunas said.

Security Measures and Regional Responses

Infrastructure Threats and Precautions

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said in July that intelligence indicated that Russia was planning attacks on infrastructure, and that security around energy and transport sites was tightened as a precaution.

Kremlin Reactions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the time said these were "scare stories" to justify militarisation against Russia.

Baltic and Polish Support for Ukraine

Poland and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which are all members of the NATO military alliance on the border with Russia, are staunch supporters of Kyiv and accuse Moscow of using escalatory language to intimidate them.

Drone Incidents and Airspace Violations

Military drones flying from Ukraine to attack targets in Russia have already strayed into the airspace of Finland and the Baltics in recent months, which Kyiv says was caused by Russia using electronic defences that jam or spoof signals.

Accusations and Denials

Russia has suggested the Baltic states are colluding to let Ukraine use their airspace to stage attacks on Russian targets. The Baltic states and Ukraine deny this.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Louise Rasmussen and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Lithuanian defence officials allege Russia could use captured Ukrainian drones in staged false‑flag operations to destabilise NATO support for Ukraine
  • Numerous incidents have occurred since March–May 2026 where Ukrainian missiles or drones—often jamming‑lobbed off course by Russian electronic warfare—strayed into Baltic and Finnish airspace, causing political fallout and air‑defence alerts
  • NATO and Ukraine are reinforcing air security: NATO has bolstered its eastern flank with enhanced surveillance and Baltic air policing; Ukraine has offered to deploy security experts and share low‑cost interceptor drone technology

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Lithuania believe Russia might use Ukrainian drones in the Baltic region?
Lithuania's intelligence suggests Russia may use captured Ukrainian drones to stage provocations or false flag attacks in the Baltic region to shift attention from the Ukraine war.
What is a false flag operation in this context?
A false flag operation here refers to Russia potentially using drones marked as Ukrainian to carry out attacks, convincing others that Ukraine is responsible.
How have Baltic and Polish leaders responded to the threat?
Leaders from Poland and the Baltic states have warned of possible Russian attacks or sabotage and increased security around critical infrastructure.
Has Russia denied planning attacks against the Baltic region?
Yes, the Kremlin has dismissed these warnings as 'scare stories' and denies any intent to attack or sabotage the Baltic region.
Have Ukrainian drones already entered Baltic airspace?
Yes, military drones from Ukraine have recently strayed into Baltic and Finnish airspace, reportedly due to Russian electronic jamming or spoofing technologies.

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