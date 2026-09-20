Far left ahead in Berlin state election, exit polls show

Berlin State Election: Die Linke Leads But Needs Coalition to Control Mayor’s Office
Election Results and Political Implications
Die Linke's Projected Victory
BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Far-left party Die Linke was projected to win the most votes in a state election in Berlin on Sunday, exit polls showed, but it would need partners to take control of the mayor's office in the German capital for the first time since reunification in 1990.
Exit Poll Breakdown
An exit poll for public broadcaster ARD showed the Left at 24.5%, the incumbent conservative CDU led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz at 20% and the far-right AfD at 16%.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Emanuele Berro and Thomas Seythal)