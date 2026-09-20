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Far left ahead in Berlin state election, exit polls show - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Far left ahead in Berlin state election, exit polls show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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Finance Politics Markets Elections Germany

Berlin State Election: Die Linke Leads But Needs Coalition to Control Mayor’s Office

Election Results and Political Implications

Die Linke's Projected Victory

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Far-left party Die Linke was projected to win the most votes in a state election in Berlin on Sunday, exit polls showed, but it would need partners to take control of the mayor's office in the German capital for the first time since reunification in 1990.

Exit Poll Breakdown

An exit poll for public broadcaster ARD showed the Left at 24.5%, the incumbent conservative CDU led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz at 20% and the far-right AfD at 16%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro and Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Die Linke is ahead in exit polls with roughly 24.5%, marking the first time the far‑left tops Berlin polling since reunification (lemonde.fr).
  • CDU is trailing at about 20%, while the AfD sits at approximately 16%, highlighting a fragmented electoral field (lemonde.fr).
  • To secure the mayoralty in Berlin, Die Linke must find coalition partners—likely the SPD and the Greens—pointing to complex post‑election negotiations (tagesschau.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Die Linke have enough votes to control the mayor's office?
No, Die Linke would need coalition partners to gain control of the mayor's office.
What percentage of votes did the CDU and AfD receive?
The CDU received 20% and the AfD received 16% of the votes according to exit polls.
When was the last time Die Linke had a chance to control the Berlin mayor's office?
This is the first time since German reunification in 1990 that Die Linke could take control of the Berlin mayor's office.

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