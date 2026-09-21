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Headlines

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Politics International Relations News

Australia Launches 2029 UN Security Council Bid to Boost Global Role

Australia's Bid for the United Nations Security Council

Announcement of the 2029 Bid

SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australia will bid to join the United Nations Security Council from 2029, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, as he launched a campaign to secure one of the two non-permanent seats available to its bloc.

Australia's Previous Experience and Goals

Albanese said Australia, whose last two-year term on the council ended in 2014, would have an opportunity to play a key role in shaping global responses to issues that matter to Australians if elected to the Security Council.

Prime Minister's Statement

"Australia punches above our weight ... and we can have an impact on the world, and that's what I want to see Australia do," Albanese told reporters in New York on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

Support and Challenges

International and Regional Support

Albanese said he expected "very strong support" from Pacific island countries and Southeast Asia.

Domestic Approval and Relationships

He added that his "strong relationships" with world leaders would help Australia's bid, even as a closely watched Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper and released on Monday showed his approval rating at home had slipped to its lowest level since he won its first term in 2022.

Global Challenges and Australia's National Interest

Rapid developments in AI and the effects of climate change will be among the world's top challenges by the end of this decade, making it in Australia's national interest to be involved in the UN Security Council, Albanese said.

UN Security Council Structure and Election Process

Non-Permanent Members and Nominees

The UN Security Council has 10 non-permanent members, with five elected each year. Finland is the other nominee, alongside Australia, for the 2029-30 seat from the Western European and Others Group. The Asia-Pacific, African, and Latin American and Caribbean groups will also put forward their nominees.

Voting Timeline

Voting to select the non-permanent members for the 2029-2030 term is expected to take place by secret ballot in 2028.

Permanent Members of the Security Council

The United States, China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom make up the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Australia officially launched its campaign for a 2029‑30 UNSC seat at the UN General Assembly on September 21, 2026, citing challenges like AI and climate change as motivations (pm.gov.au).
  • Australia is contesting one of two non‑permanent seats allocated to the Western European and Others Group (WEOG), with Finland as its only declared competitor so far (abc.net.au).
  • Australia last held a UNSC non‑permanent seat during 2013–14, its fifth term on the Council, and received strong support by emphasizing its practical diplomacy and regional influence (pmc.gov.au).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Australia bid for a UN Security Council seat?
Australia will bid for a non-permanent UN Security Council seat for the 2029-2030 term.
Why does Australia want to join the UN Security Council?
Australia aims to play a key role in shaping global responses to major issues like AI and climate change.
Who announced Australia's UN Security Council bid?
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the bid in New York during the UN General Assembly.
Who are Australia's main competitors for the 2029 Security Council seat?
Finland is the other nominee for the 2029-2030 seat from the Western European and Others Group.
When will the vote for the 2029-2030 UN Security Council term take place?
Voting for the non-permanent members will occur by secret ballot in 2028.

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