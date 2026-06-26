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Finance

Seized 'shadow fleet' tanker taken to waters near Marseille

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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French Navy Seizes Russia-Linked 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker Near Marseille

Seizure of the Deliver Oil Tanker and Its Implications

Background of the Seizure

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - An oil tanker suspected of being part of Russia's "shadow fleet" was taken to waters near Marseille on Friday, a day after it was seized by France's navy near Sicily, local authorities said.

Details of the Deliver Tanker

Connection to Russia's Shadow Fleet

The vessel, the Deliver, is one of nine ships that have been seized across Europe since the start of 2026, all thought to have been used by Russia to evade Western sanctions on its oil trade.

Current Location and Legal Status

It was taken to the Gulf of Fos, the Bouches-du-Rhone Prefecture said.

"It will be anchored and held at the disposal of the Marseille public prosecutor as part of the investigation into the alleged offense of sailing under a false flag," it added.

International Reactions and Legal Considerations

Russian Embassy Response

The Russian embassy in France on Thursday called the seizure "another case of piracy" and "illegal and unacceptable from the point of view of international law", the TASS news agency reported.

Flag Irregularities and Maritime Law

Allegations of False Flag Operation

A military source has said its was operating under a Cameroonian flag, despite having been formally struck off Cameroon's registry weeks earlier, meaning it was navigating without nationality and breaching international maritime law.

French Legal Actions

This enabled France to board and detain it, the source said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The Deliver was boarded by French forces for operating under a Cameroonian flag that had been invalidated, breaching maritime law and enabling its seizure.
  • Its diversion to the Gulf of Fos places it under jurisdiction of the Marseille public prosecutor pending investigation for false‑flag sailing.
  • This seizure reflects a broader European crackdown: nine shadow‑fleet tankers have been seized in Europe since early 2026, with France alone conducting five operations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the 'shadow fleet' tanker seized near Sicily?
The tanker was seized for allegedly sailing under a false flag and being part of Russia's 'shadow fleet' used to evade oil sanctions.
Where was the seized oil tanker taken after capture?
The vessel was taken to the Gulf of Fos, near Marseille, and held at the disposal of the Marseille public prosecutor.
How many ships suspected of evading sanctions have been seized in Europe since 2026?
Nine ships have been seized across Europe since the start of 2026 for alleged sanctions evasion.
What nationality was the tanker purportedly sailing under?
The tanker was operating under a Cameroonian flag, despite having been struck off Cameroon's registry weeks earlier, breaching international law.

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