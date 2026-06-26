French Navy Seizes Russia-Linked 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker Near Marseille

Seizure of the Deliver Oil Tanker and Its Implications

Background of the Seizure

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - An oil tanker suspected of being part of Russia's "shadow fleet" was taken to waters near Marseille on Friday, a day after it was seized by France's navy near Sicily, local authorities said.

Details of the Deliver Tanker

Connection to Russia's Shadow Fleet

The vessel, the Deliver, is one of nine ships that have been seized across Europe since the start of 2026, all thought to have been used by Russia to evade Western sanctions on its oil trade.

Current Location and Legal Status

It was taken to the Gulf of Fos, the Bouches-du-Rhone Prefecture said.

"It will be anchored and held at the disposal of the Marseille public prosecutor as part of the investigation into the alleged offense of sailing under a false flag," it added.

International Reactions and Legal Considerations

Russian Embassy Response

The Russian embassy in France on Thursday called the seizure "another case of piracy" and "illegal and unacceptable from the point of view of international law", the TASS news agency reported.

Flag Irregularities and Maritime Law

Allegations of False Flag Operation

A military source has said its was operating under a Cameroonian flag, despite having been formally struck off Cameroon's registry weeks earlier, meaning it was navigating without nationality and breaching international maritime law.

French Legal Actions

This enabled France to board and detain it, the source said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)