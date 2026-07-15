Thames Water Confirms Funding Through Late 2026 and Recapitalisation Talks
Thames Water's Financial Position and Recapitalisation Efforts
Current Funding Status
LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Thames Water, at risk of nationalisation, said on Wednesday it had sufficient funding through to the last quarter of 2026, and it continued to work with creditors, regulators and the government on a recapitalisation plan.
Stakeholder Engagement
Discussions with Creditors, Regulators, and Government
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Muvija M)