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Finance

TomTom returns to operating profit as cost cuts boost margins

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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TomTom Reports Operating Profit in Q2 as Cost Cuts Boost Margins

TomTom’s Second Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Return to Operating Profit

July 15 (Reuters) - Dutch digital mapping specialist TomTom on Wednesday returned to an operating profit in the second quarter from a year-earlier loss, as cost cuts helped improve margins.

Revenue and Client Base

The company, whose customers include Microsoft, Uber and Volkswagen, reported lower revenue as an expected transition from old to new contracts weighed.

Key Financial Highlights

  • EBIT improved to €8.5 million ($9.7 million), beating the company-provided consensus of €8 million
  • Revenue dropped to €134.6 million, compared with €135 million expected by analysts
  • Operating margin turned positive to 6%, helped by lower costs
  • Confirmed full-year revenue outlook, and return to growth in 2027 onwards
Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8744 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk and Ronan Corcoran; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Operating profit returned at €8.5 million in Q2, above the €8 million consensus, with a 6% operating margin driven by cost savings and efficiency measures.
  • Revenue dipped to €134.6 million—just below analysts’ €135 million forecast—but the margin rebound highlights strong operational leverage.
  • TomTom reaffirmed its full-year guidance and projects a return to revenue growth starting in 2027, signaling confidence in its long‑term strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove TomTom’s return to operating profit in Q2?
Cost cuts helped improve margins, allowing TomTom to return to an operating profit in the second quarter.
How much operating profit did TomTom report in Q2?
TomTom reported an EBIT of €8.5 million, beating the consensus estimate of €8 million.
Did TomTom's revenue meet analyst expectations?
TomTom's revenue dropped to €134.6 million, slightly below the €135 million expected by analysts.
What is TomTom’s outlook for the full year?
TomTom confirmed its full-year revenue outlook and expects a return to growth from 2027 onwards.
Who are TomTom's main customers mentioned in the report?
TomTom’s main customers include Microsoft, Uber, and Volkswagen.

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