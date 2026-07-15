Workspace Eyes Further Asset Sales Amid Saba Capital Investor Showdown

Workspace's Asset Sale Strategy and Investor Tensions

Current Asset Sales and Future Disposals

July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Workspace said on Wednesday it had over £200 million ($268.36 million) of assets up for sale and was mulling a further £100 million in disposals, as the flexible workspace operator heads into a showdown with activist investor Saba Capital Management.

Key Details of the Announcement

Here are some details:

Saba Capital's Increased Stake and Board Challenge

• The announcement comes a day after Saba disclosed that it had raised its stake in Workspace to 29.1%, making it the largest shareholder and strengthening its campaign to replace the board and pursue more aggressive strategic reforms.

Workspace's Strategic Response

• "We are confident that we have the right strategy to be a more earnings-focused business and maximise long-term sustainable value for all shareholders," Workspace Chief Charlie Green said in a trading update.

Saba's Push for Board Changes and Asset Disposals

• In June, Saba sought to replace Workspace's non-executive directors and identified a disposal roadmap covering 56 properties, arguing the company's roughly 50% discount to net asset value reflected years of underperformance.

Recent Disposals and Financial Impact

• Total disposals exchanged or completed have reached £138.4 million since April 2025; the company sold £12.6 million of assets in Q1 at an average discount of 22.3% to book value.

Shareholder Vote and Market Reaction

• Workspace once again urged shareholders to vote against all Saba resolutions at the annual general meeting on July 23.

• Shares in the FTSE 250 company rose 2% in early trade on Wednesday.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7453 pounds)

(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)