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UK's Workspace may ramp up asset sales amid tussle with top investor Saba - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Workspace may ramp up asset sales amid tussle with top investor Saba

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Workspace Eyes Further Asset Sales Amid Saba Capital Investor Showdown

Workspace's Asset Sale Strategy and Investor Tensions

Current Asset Sales and Future Disposals

July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Workspace said on Wednesday it had over £200 million ($268.36 million) of assets up for sale and was mulling a further £100 million in disposals, as the flexible workspace operator heads into a showdown with activist investor Saba Capital Management.

Key Details of the Announcement

Here are some details:

Saba Capital's Increased Stake and Board Challenge

• The announcement comes a day after Saba disclosed that it had raised its stake in Workspace to 29.1%, making it the largest shareholder and strengthening its campaign to replace the board and pursue more aggressive strategic reforms.

Workspace's Strategic Response

• "We are confident that we have the right strategy to be a more earnings-focused business and maximise long-term sustainable value for all shareholders," Workspace Chief Charlie Green said in a trading update.

Saba's Push for Board Changes and Asset Disposals

• In June, Saba sought to replace Workspace's non-executive directors and identified a disposal roadmap covering 56 properties, arguing the company's roughly 50% discount to net asset value reflected years of underperformance.

Recent Disposals and Financial Impact

• Total disposals exchanged or completed have reached £138.4 million since April 2025; the company sold £12.6 million of assets in Q1 at an average discount of 22.3% to book value.

Shareholder Vote and Market Reaction

• Workspace once again urged shareholders to vote against all Saba resolutions at the annual general meeting on July 23.

• Shares in the FTSE 250 company rose 2% in early trade on Wednesday.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7453 pounds)

(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Workspace has >£200 million of assets on the market and may add £100 million more in disposals, reflecting pressure from Saba to accelerate asset sales (investegate.co.uk)
  • Saba Capital has raised its stake in Workspace to 29.1%—becoming the largest shareholder—and is pushing to replace the board and implement aggressive disposal and buyback strategies (live.euronext.com)
  • Workspace rejects Saba’s ‘high‑risk, short‑sighted’ proposals, defending its earnings‑focused, disciplined strategy and urging shareholders to back the current board at the July 23 AGM (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Workspace considering more asset sales?
Workspace is considering more asset sales to maximize shareholder value amid pressure from activist investor Saba Capital Management.
How much has Workspace already sold in assets?
Workspace has completed or exchanged disposals totaling £138.4 million since April 2025.
What is Saba Capital Management's involvement with Workspace?
Saba Capital Management has increased its stake to 29.1%, making it Workspace's largest shareholder and pushing for board changes.
What is the significance of the upcoming annual general meeting?
At the AGM on July 23, shareholders are urged by Workspace to vote against all Saba resolutions regarding board replacement and strategy.

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