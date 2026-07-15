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ASML tops Q2 estimates on AI chip demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ASML tops Q2 estimates on AI chip demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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ASML raises 2026 forecast, expands capacity on AI chip demand

ASML's Financial Performance and Strategic Expansion

By Toby Sterling and Nathan Vifflin

Strong Second-Quarter Earnings Driven by AI Demand

July 15 (Reuters) - ASML, the world's biggest supplier of equipment used to manufacture computer chips, on Wednesday raised its financial forecasts for 2026 and said it would expand capacity after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, driven by artificial intelligence demand.

Updated 2026 Revenue Forecast

ASML said it now expects full-year 2026 net revenue of 43-45 billion euros, an increase of 16% at the midpoint from its earlier forecast range of 36-40 billion euros.

Q2 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30 was 9.33 billion euros ($10.90 billion), topping analysts' estimates of 8.80 billion euros, while net income was 2.92 billion euros, above expectations of 2.62 billion euros, according to LSEG data.

AI Chip Demand Fuels Capacity Expansion

Customer Demand and Order Intake

Chief Executive Christophe Fouquet flagged "extremely strong" order intake due to demand for AI chips.

"Our customers in turn continue to accelerate their capacity expansion plans (...) providing ASML with increased visibility into longer-term demand," Fouquet said in a statement.

Role of EUV and DUV Tools

Key Customers and Technology

The Dutch company is the only maker of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) tools, which are needed to make cutting-edge chips. Customers including TSMC, Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron are racing to add capacity for AI-related demand.

Planned Capacity Expansion

ASML said it intends to expand capacity for its flagship EUV tools, as well as for deep ultraviolet (DUV) tools needed for less advanced chips and by customers in China, by 30% in each of the coming two years.

Intel to Use ASML's High-NA Tool

Separately, Fouquet said Intel will use ASML's new High-NA tool to make some of its most advanced "Panther Lake" chips, marking a first for the technology.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam, Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • AI-driven demand, particularly for EUV-equipped logic and memory chips, powered stronger-than-expected Q2 performance
  • Full-year 2026 revenue outlook has been lifted to €36–40 billion, signaling confidence in sustained momentum (investing.com)
  • Geopolitical risks—especially U.S. export curbs to China—still cloud the outlook, though ASML maintains capacity ramp plans, including ~60 Low‑NA EUV units in 2026 (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were ASML's Q2 2024 revenues?
ASML reported Q2 revenue of 9.33 billion euros ($10.90 billion), beating analyst expectations.
How did AI chip demand impact ASML's performance?
Strong demand from manufacturers of artificial intelligence chips helped ASML deliver better-than-expected Q2 results despite uncertainties in China sales.
What was ASML's Q2 net income?
ASML's net income for Q2 was 2.92 billion euros, also surpassing analyst estimates.
How did ASML's results compare with analyst expectations?
Both ASML's revenue and net income exceeded median estimates provided by LSEG analysts.
What uncertainty did ASML face in Q2?
ASML faced ongoing uncertainty regarding its sales to China, but strong AI chip demand offset this challenge.

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