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Finance

UK's Bloomsbury Publishing holds forecast steady as AI deals support performance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Publishing AI UK News

Bloomsbury Publishing Holds Forecast as AI Deals Support Finance Performance

Bloomsbury Publishing's Financial Outlook and AI Impact

July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Bloomsbury Publishing maintained its annual forecast on Wednesday, betting that continued AI licensing revenue and strength in its academic and professional business will support growth.

Key Details of Bloomsbury's Performance

Here are some details:

AI Licensing Revenue and Partnerships

• The publisher of JK Rowling's "Harry Potter" books and Sarah Maas' "A Court of Thorns and Roses" series said it had continued to benefit from AI licensing revenue in the first four months of its new fiscal year.

Google Partnership and Profit Expectations

• Bloomsbury, which struck an AI partnership with Google last September, said it expects its annual adjusted profit to be in line with analysts' average expectations of £49.9 million ($66.93 million).

Academic & Professional Division Growth

• The publisher added that its academic & professional division has achieved growth across all territories so far this year.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7455 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Bloomsbury continues to benefit from AI‑licensing deals—its first non‑exclusive AI licensing agreement launched in July 2025 is contributing to current performance (bloomsbury-ir.co.uk).
  • The Academic & Professional division is showing strong growth across print, digital and rights, with A&P revenue rising significantly in fiscal year 2025/26 (bloomsbury-ir.co.uk).
  • The strategic collaboration with Google Cloud—leveraging tools like Vertex AI and Gemini—to enhance content discovery, inventory management, and learning outcomes is a key driver of Bloomsbury’s performance (bloomsbury.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Bloomsbury Publishing benefited from AI deals?
Bloomsbury Publishing has benefited from continued AI licensing revenue, including a partnership with Google established in September.
What is Bloomsbury Publishing's profit expectation for the year?
Bloomsbury Publishing expects its annual adjusted profit to be in line with analysts' average forecast of £49.9 million.
Which business division is driving growth for Bloomsbury Publishing?
The academic & professional division is achieving growth across all territories for Bloomsbury this year.
Who are some of the notable authors published by Bloomsbury?
Bloomsbury is the publisher for JK Rowling's 'Harry Potter' and Sarah Maas' 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' series.

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