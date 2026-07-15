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ECB policymakers take measured tone on price risks but urge vigilance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB policymakers take measured tone on price risks but urge vigilance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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ECB Policymakers Emphasize Vigilant Stance on Interest Rate Risks

ECB Policymakers Weigh Interest Rate Decisions Amid Inflation Concerns

Calls for Vigilance Without Immediate Tightening

FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers called for vigilance in setting interest rates on Wednesday but stopped short of advocating for tighter policy, noting long-feared second-round inflation effects had yet to materialise.

Recent Rate Hike and Future Prospects

The ECB raised rates in June and may still pull the trigger again this year, but signals suggest that a second move is not urgent and may not come in July, even as oil prices are rising once again. 

Policymaker Statements Ahead of July Meeting

Views from Piero Cipollone and Martin Kocher

Speaking on the last day before the bank goes into a quiet period ahead of the July 23 meeting, board member Piero Cipollone and Austrian central bank chief Martin Kocher each said there was no sign yet of second-round effects. 

The ECB can do little to stop oil prices from rising, but interest rate policy can slow or stop the initial inflation shock from seeping into the broader economy, raising inflation expectations and generating undue wage demands.

"At the moment we are paying particular attention to the indirect price effects of the war in the Middle East and possible second-round effects. We currently see no second-round effects, but must also align our monetary policy with inflation expectations," Kocher told German financial newspaper Börsen-Zeitung.

Cipollone, speaking to Ouest-France, made a similar comment, arguing the ECB has not detected a dangerous rise in price growth expectations or increased wage demands.

Market Expectations and Investor Sentiment

Markets had largely priced out a July move when oil prices fell sharply earlier this month and still only see a one in five chance of a hike next week, even after oil prices moved back above $85 a barrel. 

Still, investors anticipate two more rate hikes by next spring with a September increase seen as fully priced in.

Geopolitical Risks and Policy Outlook

Impact of Middle East Conflict and Oil Prices

"The renewed outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East and the fresh rise in oil prices underscore that the situation remains extremely volatile and the uncertainty is similarly high," Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said in an emailed statement.

Maintaining a Vigilant and Cautious Approach

"It remains advisable to react with caution, but to act decisively if necessary," he said. "Monetary policy will maintain its vigilant stance."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Peter Graff and Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB raised rates in June and is likely to pause in July unless energy prices surge beyond $100/barrel or inflation broadens beyond energy-driven shocks (investing.com)
  • Policymakers, including Lagarde, Kocher, Cipollone and Nagel, see no signs of second‑round effects or de-anchored inflation expectations yet, but urge vigilance amid renewed Middle East tensions and rising oil (investing.com)
  • Markets have largely priced out a July hike (around one-in-three odds), with a September increase increasingly expected and two more possible by next spring (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ECB's current stance on raising interest rates?
The ECB is urging vigilance on interest rate policy but is not pressing for an immediate rate hike, despite ongoing inflation risks.
Are second-round inflation effects currently a concern for the ECB?
ECB policymakers have stated there are no signs of second-round inflation effects yet, though they remain watchful.
How are oil prices impacting ECB policy decisions?
Rising oil prices add to inflation risks, but the ECB sees its interest rate policy as a tool to prevent broader economic impact, even though it cannot control oil prices directly.
Is a rate increase expected in July?
Markets largely do not expect a rate increase at the July meeting, although further hikes may be considered later in the year.
What factors are contributing to policy caution at the ECB?
Uncertainties from global conflicts and volatile oil prices mean the ECB is maintaining a cautious but decisive stance on monetary policy.

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