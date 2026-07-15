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UK watchdog clears eBay's planned acquisition of Depop from Etsy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK watchdog clears eBay's planned acquisition of Depop from Etsy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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UK Watchdog Clears eBay's $1.2 Billion Acquisition of Depop from Etsy

Regulatory Approval and Deal Details

July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Wednesday cleared eBay's planned takeover of fashion resale platform Depop, concluding an initial probe and removing a potential hurdle for the U.S.-based company in closing the deal.

Key Details of the Acquisition

Here are some details:

eBay's Announcement and Strategic Goals

• eBay announced in February that it would buy Depop from Etsy for about $1.2 billion, in hopes of expanding its appeal among younger shoppers and increase its presence in the growing resale fashion market

Regulatory Review Process

• Britain's Competition and Markets Authority began a formal review of the deal last month, during which interested parties were asked to provide views on the deal's impact on competition in the country

CMA's Decision and Investigation Phases

• The CMA said it decided not to refer the deal to an in-depth, so-called phase 2 probe; deadline for concluding the phase 1 investigation was August 6

Response from eBay

• eBay could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • The CMA initiated a phase 1 merger review on June 8, with a statutory deadline of August 6, and decided not to escalate to phase 2, effectively approving the deal in the UK context (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • eBay agreed to buy Depop in February 2026 in a cash deal of about $1.2 billion, aiming to bolster its reach among younger, fashion‑forward consumers in the resale market (sec.gov).
  • Depop, known for its mobile‑first platform and Gen‑Z user base, will operate under eBay but retain its brand identity post‑acquisition (finance.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who approved eBay's acquisition of Depop?
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) approved the acquisition following an initial probe.
How much is eBay paying to acquire Depop from Etsy?
eBay is acquiring Depop from Etsy for about $1.2 billion.
Why is eBay acquiring Depop?
eBay aims to expand its appeal among younger shoppers and strengthen its presence in the resale fashion market.
Was the eBay-Depop deal subject to additional regulatory reviews?
No, the CMA decided not to refer the deal to a more in-depth phase 2 review.
What is Depop?
Depop is a fashion resale platform that was owned by Etsy before the acquisition by eBay.

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