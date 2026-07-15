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Cartier-owner Richemont's Q1 sales beat forecasts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Cartier-owner Richemont's Q1 sales beat forecasts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Richemont Q1 Sales Exceed Forecasts, Driven by Asia and Americas Growth

Richemont's First Quarter Performance Overview

Stronger Than Expected Results

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Cartier jewellery owner Richemont reported better-than expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday, helped by booming growth in Asia and the Americas.

Key Brands and Sales Figures

The company, which also owns Swiss watch brands Piaget and IWC, said its sales rose by 20% when measured in constant currencies to €6.33 billion ($7.24 billion) in the three months to the end of June.

Analyst Expectations and Currency Conversion

The figure beat analyst forecasts for €5.90 billion in a consensus compiled by Visible Alpha.

($1 = 0.8744 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • Richemont’s Q1 (to June 30, 2026) sales of €6.33 billion exceeded the €5.90 billion forecast, reflecting robust demand in Asia and the Americas.
  • Cartier and other Jewellery Maisons remain key growth drivers, supported by momentum in high‑end jewellery demand across regions.
  • This beat underscores Richemont’s continued resilience and growth amid a recovering luxury market and improving conditions in Asia.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Richemont's Q1 sales for this year?
Richemont's Q1 sales rose by 20% in constant currencies to €6.33 billion.
Which regions drove Richemont's sales growth?
Booming growth in Asia and the Americas helped drive Richemont's Q1 sales.
Which brands does Richemont own?
Richemont owns Cartier, Piaget, IWC, and several other luxury brands.

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