Richemont Q1 Sales Exceed Forecasts, Driven by Asia and Americas Growth
Richemont's First Quarter Performance Overview
Stronger Than Expected Results
ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Cartier jewellery owner Richemont reported better-than expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday, helped by booming growth in Asia and the Americas.
Key Brands and Sales Figures
The company, which also owns Swiss watch brands Piaget and IWC, said its sales rose by 20% when measured in constant currencies to €6.33 billion ($7.24 billion) in the three months to the end of June.
Analyst Expectations and Currency Conversion
The figure beat analyst forecasts for €5.90 billion in a consensus compiled by Visible Alpha.
($1 = 0.8744 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Kirsti Knolle)