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Ugandan farmer Mukiibi steers Slow Food beyond its Italian roots

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Sustainable agriculture Food Systems African Markets International Development

Edward Mukiibi Expands Slow Food Movement Beyond Italy to Global Stage

The Global Evolution of the Slow Food Movement

By Alvise Armellini

Origins of Slow Food and Edward Mukiibi’s Leadership

ROME, July 15 (Reuters) - When Carlo Petrini founded the Slow Food movement in Rome in 1986 to protest the arrival of Italy's first McDonald's, Edward Mukiibi was not yet born.

Four decades later, the Ugandan farmer and agronomist is at the helm of the fair food advocacy group and hopes to steer it beyond its Italian roots, while preserving the legacy of its charismatic founder, who died in May.

Mukiibi, 39, runs a family farm growing coffee and bananas near the shores of Lake Victoria, and is out to prove that a movement born in Europe can be relevant to communities across the developing world.

"(Petrini) always wanted Slow Food to go on without him," Mukiibi said, speaking to Reuters in Rome. "So we are ready and prepared to carry his vision forward. The leadership is strong because he has nurtured us, he has built us."

Petrini, a food writer from Piedmont in northwest Italy with roots in far-left activism, transformed a local protest against fast food into a global campaign promoting what Slow Food calls "good, clean and fair food" for all.

Along the way, he became a confidant of Britain's King Charles and the late Pope Francis and one of the world's most recognisable advocates for sustainable agriculture.

Mukiibi, vice-president since 2014 and president since 2022, is up for re-election later this year. His aim is to sustain a movement that started as a defence of traditional Italian food culture in a new era shaped by climate change, corporate agriculture and growing pressure on small farmers.

Challenging Perceptions: Good Food Is Not a Luxury

Making Sustainable Food Accessible

GOOD FOOD IS NOT A LUXURY 

One of his priorities is challenging the perception that sustainable or organic food is the preserve of the wealthy. 

"It's a rich-world misconception," he said. 

Rural African families often eat organically by default, he said. The challenge is creating food systems that pay farmers fairly while keeping prices affordable for consumers. Shorter supply chains and strong local markets are central to that goal.

The Impact of the Pandemic on Food Systems

"This is one of the key wake-up calls the pandemic gave us. But this has been part of the Slow Food call for the last 40 years: eating local, building local economies, sustaining local production," he said. 

Slow Food describes itself as an international movement of local groups and activists, including farmers, food sellers and restaurateurs, with a presence in more than 160 countries. 

Global Concerns: China and Large Agribusiness

Advocating for Small Farmers

CONCERN FOR CHINA AND LARGE AGRIBUSINESS

Mukiibi urged governments, especially in the developing world, to listen more to small farmers and local communities, rather than the agenda of "big agricultural lobbies".

China’s Role in African Agriculture

He also voiced concern about China's expanding agricultural footprint in Africa, citing Chinese investments in Ugandan fish farms and trade deals with Ethiopian coffee producers.

"China is interested in giving out a lot of money, but also receiving control of our resources in return," Mukiibi said.

"Once the governments are in deep debt to China, they will do everything to clear the debt, even if it means giving out land. It's a new wave of extraction. It has always happened in Africa."

China's foreign ministry, responding to Reuters' request for comment, said Chinese investment in Africa "has effectively promoted Africa's economic development and improvement of people's livelihoods."

Personal Journey: Farming with Pride

From Childhood to Advocacy

FARMING WITH PRIDE

Mukiibi traced his convictions to a childhood spent among farmers and fishermen in Uganda, where he decided to study agronomy to show that farming is "a profession you can do with pride."

Discovering Slow Food

He discovered Slow Food in 2008, after a formative setback. As a university student, he took part in a monocultural maize crop project that focused on maximising production. It failed completely during a drought.

Discovering Slow Food was, he said, a "life-changing moment".

"I'm not alone. I'm with a family of millions of people who are believing and working towards the same thing," Mukiibi said. "This is the right path for the planet and for all the farmers."

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, additional reporting by Xiuhao Chen in Beijing; editing by Keith Weir and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Slow Food, founded in Italy in 1986 by Carlo Petrini, now spans over 160 countries and engages over one million people globally.(washingtonpost.com)
  • Edward Mukiibi, vice‑president since 2014 and president since 2022, aims to broaden the movement’s impact in developing regions and challenge misconceptions that sustainable food is a luxury.(slowfood.com)
  • Carlo Petrini, who pioneered the “good, clean and fair” principle, died on May 21, 2026; under his leadership Slow Food became a global advocacy force for biodiversity, local culture and small‑scale agriculture.(internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Edward Mukiibi?
Edward Mukiibi is a Ugandan farmer and agronomist who currently leads the Slow Food movement, promoting sustainable agriculture and local food systems.
What is the Slow Food movement?
The Slow Food movement is a global campaign founded in Italy in 1986 that advocates for 'good, clean, and fair food' and supports local food traditions and sustainable agriculture.
How is Slow Food expanding beyond its Italian roots?
Under Mukiibi's leadership, Slow Food is focusing on adapting its principles to developing nations, especially in Africa, and challenging the misconception that sustainable food is only for the wealthy.
What concerns does Mukiibi have about Chinese involvement in African agriculture?
Mukiibi expressed concern that Chinese investment may lead to loss of local resources and increased debt for African nations, impacting land and food security.
What changes does Mukiibi seek for small farmers?
He urges governments to support small farmers with fair food systems, shorter supply chains, and resilient local markets, ensuring sustainability and affordability.

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