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Lithuania says Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lithuania says Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Geo-Politics infrastructure Energy security

Lithuania: Russia Planning Infrastructure Attacks, Tightens Security Measures

Heightened Security Amid Intelligence Reports

Presidential Statement on Potential Threats

VILNIUS, July 15 (Reuters) - Lithuania has intelligence that Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure, and security around energy and transport sites will be tightened as a precaution, President Gitanas Nauseda said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Nauseda said he had no information on when or where the attacks were planned, and did not say that his country was the target, in his interview with BNS news agency.

Details from Intelligence Services

"We have such signals, which we receive from our (intelligence) services. They do not clearly identify place or time ... because the opponent is not at the end of its planning, and we only know about the planning or the goal,” he said.

"It could be various means aimed at physically damaging critical infrastructure. ... Anything that halts the functioning of these sites," he added.

Regional Context and Response

Increased Defence Spending

Lithuania — a NATO member which ​shares land borders with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and with Moscow's ally Belarus — has tripled ​its defence spending since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Concerns Among Neighbouring Countries

Poland and Baltic States on Alert

Neighbouring Poland said earlier this month that Western intelligence agencies were concerned about the risk of Russian attacks against its territory and the Baltic states.

Moscow's Response

Moscow has regularly denied accusations of planning or carrying out sabotage and other attacks on countries outside Ukraine, saying such reports are part of an anti-Russian propaganda campaign.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda confirmed intelligence signals of potential Russian infrastructure attacks, leading to heightened precautions despite a lack of specifics on location or timing. (vsd.lt)
  • This warning aligns with similar alerts from neighboring nations like Poland and Latvia, where Western intelligence also flags possible Russian provocations aimed at testing NATO cohesion. (theguardian.com)
  • Lithuania and its Baltic partners are intensifying defenses—deploying troops to safeguard energy facilities, enhancing coordination on hybrid threats, and investing in resilience of critical infrastructure through collaborative regional and EU mechanisms. (enmin.lrv.lt)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Lithuania warn about regarding Russia?
Lithuania warned that Russia is planning attacks on critical infrastructure, based on intelligence signals.
Which infrastructure is Lithuania strengthening security for?
Lithuania is increasing security around energy and transport sites as a precaution against potential attacks.
Has Lithuania identified specific targets or timings for the alleged attacks?
No, Lithuanian authorities do not have information on the specific timing or location of the potential attacks.
How has Lithuania responded to these security threats?
Lithuania has tripled its defense spending since 2022 and is tightening security at critical sites.
What has been Russia's response to these accusations?
Russia has regularly denied planning or carrying out sabotage against countries outside Ukraine, calling such reports propaganda.

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